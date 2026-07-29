Who Is Exodus On X-Men '97? The Marvel Comics Villain Explained

This article contains spoilers for "X-Men '97" Season 2 Episode 7, "Strange Land, Savage Heart."

The previous "X-Men '97" episode, "Danger.exe," explored the fallout out of Magneto's (Matthew Waterson) death through people closest to him: Professor X (Ross Marquand), who didn't know how to live in a world without Magnus, and Magnus' estranged daughter Lorna Dane/Polaris, who has to reconcile the parts of her father she does and does not want to emulate. Now, "Strange Land, Savage Heart" looks at how Magneto's legacy is being twisted by the more militant mutants he once led.

The episode introduces "The Acolytes of Magneto," militants fighting for mutant rights if not mutant supremacy. They've even made their base in the Savage Land (a tropical region of Antarctica where cloned dinosaurs roam) just as Magneto once did. Their leader is a red-skinned, sword-wielding mutant named Exodus (Bo Poraj), whose powers range from telekinesis (animated like golden, fiery energy in "X-Men '97") to teleportation.

In the comics, Exodus debuted in the 1993 "Fatal Attractions" storyline, which "X-Men '97" loosely adapted for Magneto's heel turn at the end of Season 1. Magneto was leading mutants called the Acolytes, and when he got taken out of commission at the story's end, Exodus ascended as their leader. "Strange Land, Savage Heart," though, leaves out some details about Exodus' backstory.

Exodus is Bennet du Paris, a French mutant born in the 12th century who was made immortal after a run-in with Apocalypse. Before he was Exodus, he was a Crusader, hence his sword and knightly costume. The episode only alludes to Exodus' history — he labels his current work a "crusade," and Nightcrawler (Adrian Hough) calls him a "Templar" — but that history makes Exodus a strong foil for Nightcrawler, a Catholic with truly godly kindness and capacity to forgive.