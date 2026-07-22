X-Men '97 Season 2 Adapted A Beloved Marvel Comic By A Controversial Creator

Spoilers ahead for "X-Men '97" Season 2, Episode 6, "Danger.exe."

"X-Men '97" hasn't limited itself to adapting only Marvel comics published before 1997. Season 1's most acclaimed episode, "Remember It," adapted the Genosha genocide from Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely's 2001 arc "E is for Extinction."

The Morrison/Quitely influence continues in Season 2; this latest episode saw Professor Xavier (Ross Marquand) revamp the X-Men into an international nonprofit, X-Corp, and the team get new black-and-yellow uniforms. Both of these happened in the Morrison/Quitely run. But otherwise, the episode looks to the 2004-2008 "Astonishing X-Men" run by Joss Whedon and the late John Cassaday.

"Danger.exe" adapts the second "Astonishing" arc, "Dangerous." The Danger Room, the X-Men's hologram-generating, AI-powered training room comes to life to finally fulfill its prime directive: kill the X-Men. "Dangerous" proves how Whedon left his mark on old "X-Men" characters while creating new ones.

Now that several "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" and "Angel" cast members have accused Whedon of toxic behavior, he's currently persona non grata. Before this, Whedon built a reputation as a progressive and feminist champion; the hypocrisy of it all might be why he hasn't managed a comeback yet. But in the 2000s, Whedon was beloved, so him writing an "X-Men" comic was a geek's dream come true.

Writer Chris Claremont's titanic "X-Men" run from 1975-1991 was a childhood favorite of Whedon's and one of his biggest influences; Buffy Summers is named after Cyclops (Scott Summers), while Buffy's personality is modeled on Kitty Pryde. Whedon diving into the Marvel sandbox also foreshadowed how he'd reach the height of his cultural power by writing and directing 2012's "The Avengers."

"X-Men: The Animated Series" always heavily featured the Danger Room, so adapting "Dangerous" makes sense. "X-Men '97" makes the story its own with a whole new protagonist.