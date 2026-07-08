X-Men '97 Season 2: [SPOILER]'s Death Explained

Spoilers for "X-Men '97" Season 2, Episode 4, "Rise of Apocalypse" follow.

Magneto (Matthew Waterson) was the crowning achievement of the all-around superlative "X-Men '97" Season 1. Out of all the X-Men, the show's writers had the sharpest handle on his eloquent voice, and he had the most dramatic arc. Trusted by an absent Charles Xavier (Ross Marquand) to lead the X-Men, Magneto showed his best and worst selves.

He began as a hero, containing his vengeful impulses in Episode 2, "Mutant Liberation Begins," but after the genocide of Genosha in Episode 5, "Remember It," Magneto went back into super-villain mode. The absolute highlight of season finale "Tolerance is Extinction" was the telepathic therapy session between Charles and Magneto. My skin still runs cold with chills when the once more reformed Magneto awakens, stopping Asteroid M from destroying Earth and proclaiming, "Magneto lives!"

But now ... no more. Season 1 ended with Xavier and Magneto thrown back in time to ancient Egypt, alongside Rogue, Nightcrawler, and Beast. They met the mutant En Sabah Nur, the future Apocalypse. When we return to them in "Rise of Apocalypse," we see Magneto has been mentoring Nur, trying to stop Apocalypse from ever existing by putting Nur on a more heroic path.

Sadly, he fails, and Apocalypse rises. Magneto volunteers himself to contain the black hole Apocalypse opens above the Pharaoh Rama-Tut's domain. Beaten and bloodied from the effort, Magneto falls and crashes to the ground. He's in no shape to fight back when Apocalypse grabs him, slowly crushing his head in before vaporizing him, all in front of Professor X's eyes. Only Magneto's helmet remains, and Charles cradles it.

If this is the end for Magneto, it was a somber, tragic, but fitting close. What does that mean for "X-Men '97" going forward?