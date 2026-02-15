Genosha's Genocide In X-Men '97 Was Much More Than Just A Shocking Plot Turn

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

"X-Men '97" episode 5, "Remember It," cemented that first season as something special. The opening episodes were good-to-excellent, but "Remember It" went where the original "X-Men" cartoon never could: showing mutant genocide, onscreen, that even claims the life of an X-Man, Gambit (A.J. LoCascio).

By "X-Men '97," the island nation Genosha has truly become the mutant safe haven it was advertised as back in "X-Men" season 1. (In reality, that was a ploy to capture mutants for use as enslaved labor.) The first half of "Remember It" spotlights the Genoshan capital city, where mutant culture and commerce is flourishing.

As episode director Emmett Yonemura noted in making-of book "X-Men '97: The Art and Making of the Animated Series," cameos from non-passing mutants like Pixie and Glob Herman aren't just Easter eggs. They show even the "freakish" mutants live in Genosha free of fear.

But not for long. A "Godzilla Sentinel" crashes the party for an extermination campaign. The fireworks presage deadlier explosions, as the sound of celebratory music gives way to screams. In the previous episode, "Motendo," Jubilee (Holly Chau) realized you can't stay in a cycle of nostalgia forever. "Remember It" teaches that to the audience, shifting the show from a playful romp into a darker and higher-stakes story.

Still, "X-Men" had given '90s kids appropriate frameworks to think about sensitive topics, like religion in the episode "Nightcrawler." Yonemura wanted "X-Men '97" to push further and explore collective grief after a mass tragedy, showing "the different ways that are perfectly human and normal to react to such a horrible event. I think for me it is a great opportunity to show, especially kids, that there are different coping mechanisms and ways to move on and ways to also fight back."