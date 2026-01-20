X-Men: The Animated Series Used Nightcrawler To Cross A Line Superhero Cartoons Avoided

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The X-Men fight against not just super-villains, but also spiritual evils like bigotry. The mutant most liable to suffer hate and fear is the blue-skinned Bavarian Kurt Wagner/Nightcrawler, who doesn't pass for human the way most of his comrades do.

Nightcrawler's first appearance in Len Wein and Dave Cockrum's 1975 "Giant-Size X-Men" #1 saw Professor X rescue him from a pitchfork-and-torches mob. Yet, Nightcrawler is the kindest X-Man of all. As Kurt's teammate Kitty Pryde has attested, Nightcrawler had "every excuse to become as much of a demon inside and out, but he decided he'd rather learn to laugh instead!"

Though excluded from the main cast of the 1992 "X-Men" cartoon (until revival "X-Men '97"), Nightcrawler made a memorable guest appearance in an eponymous episode. "Nightcrawler" directly centered on the defining irony of Nightcrawler: his Catholicism. He's a man of God even though he looks like he was made in Satan's image. His teleportation power even leaves behind smoke that smells of hellish brimstone!

The animated Nightcrawler lives in a monastery in the Swiss Alps. Even if his neighbors hate him, Nightcrawler (Adrian Hough) forgives them their trespasses and keeps his faith. His belief even inspires Wolverine (Cal Dodd) to consider prayer. Religion — an obviously delicate subject — was taboo to discuss in '90s superhero cartoons, especially having superheroes directly debate the existence of God. But the "X-Men" team broke this barrier with "Nightcrawler."

As a Catholic schoolboy, Nightcrawler was always my favorite X-Man behind Wolverine. Heck, the story that made me a Marvel fan for life when I read it at 13 — "X-Men: God Loves, Man Kills" by Chris Claremont and Brent Anderson — explores how bigots twist religion to justify hatred. If the young audience of "X-Men" was mature enough to learn about racism, they could learn about faith.