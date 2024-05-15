X-Men '97 Was A Profound Defeat For Marvel's Mutant Heroes – Because Magneto Was Right

With the first season of "X-Men '97 finished," there's no denying that the animated series revival may be the finest work Marvel Studios has produced since "Avengers: Endgame." What may have started as nostalgia bait evolved into something much more interesting and nuanced after the shocking attack on Genosha. This really did change everything for the show, as the tone got darker and more serious, while the characters became more somber.

Another consequence of this genocide was that the central conflict of all the primary X-Men movies to date — the clash of ideals between Charles Xavier and Erik Magnus Lehnsherr — became much less complicated. How? The cartoon made it rather clear that Magneto was right all along. Humans suck, they will never accept mutants unless they're dead, and thinking otherwise is delusional.

Granted, Magneto has always been right, and the biggest problem with every "X-Men" show and movie is that it tries too hard to deny that, making him a sympathetic, though shortsighted, antagonist. Even "X-Men '97" tries to do a "the end doesn't justify the means" with Magneto and argues that he takes things too far. But there is one key difference in the finale. Magneto is not just a sympathetic antagonist here, he is absolutely in the right, and by the end, he is proven right about just who Charles Xavier really is.