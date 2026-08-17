The End Of Oak Street's Box Office Proves One Thing About Dinosaur Movies

Warner Bros. had a stellar year in 2025, taking chances on original movies such as "Sinners" and "Weapons" with outstanding results both critically and commercially. Similarly, the studio has taken some big swings in 2026, the latest being "The End of Oak Street." The rare original, non-"Jurassic Park" dinosaur movie to hit theaters, it seemed like it had a lot of the right pieces in place. Unfortunately, it didn't exactly pan out.

Directed by David Robert Mitchell ("It Follows"), "The End of Oak Street" made $21 million domestically, coming in at number three on the charts behind "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" ($71 million) and "The Odyssey" ($23.2 million). Ultimately, it debuted below expectations as part of a dinosaur box office battle with "Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie," which opened to $20.5 million. Internationally, Mitchell's film took in $26 million for a $47 million global debut against a budget of at least $80 million.

The movie takes place after a mysterious cosmic event rips Oak Street from suburbia and transports their neighborhood to the distant dinosaur-filled past. As such, the Platt family at the center of the action discovers that their survival depends on them sticking together as they navigate their perilous surroundings. Anne Hathaway ("The Devil Wears Prada 2") and Ewan McGregor ("Obi-Wan Kenobi") lead the cast.

"The End of Oak Street" was met with positive reviews (including from /Film) and counts J.J. Abrams ("Star Wars: The Force Awakens") as a producer. It had a lot going for it and yet, it couldn't deliver meaningful ticket sales, and it's likely going to go down as a pretty major financial disappointment. This all but confirms that dinosaur movies not connected to the "Jurassic" franchise have an almost impossible time cutting the mustard at the box office.