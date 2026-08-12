The End Of Oak Street Review: David Robert Mitchell Makes A Thrilling And Heartfelt Dinosaur Adventure

Why do dinosaurs continue to fascinate us? For one thing, these creatures are as close as mythology gets to reality. Unlike dragons, fairies, or even Bigfoot, there's abundant verifiable scientific proof that these warm-blooded reptiles actually existed. As such, an adventure or horror story involving dinosaurs feels that much more plausible, all while the mysteries surrounding how they actually looked, behaved, and so on makes them even more beguiling than, say, a tiger or a bear. In addition to all of that, the dinosaur is, in historical terms, a tragic creature. Instead of a species driven out of existence by natural selection, their extinction feels almost cosmically mandated. Every living thing must face entropy at some point, just as every era has an ending, yet it still feels like the dinosaurs were especially doomed.

"The End of Oak Street," the latest film from writer/director David Robert Mitchell, is a movie that, beneath its surface, is largely about this theme of existential finality. It just so happens that Mitchell has wrapped this melancholy, slightly bitter pill inside a delicious confection which closely resembles the early work of Steven Spielberg, both as a director and as a producer. With the films he'd produce under his Amblin Entertainment banner during the 1980s, Spielberg delivered crowd-pleasing genre romps which nonetheless contained some sharp edges. His own "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom" as well as Joe Dante's "Gremlins" infamously pushed the boundaries of the rating system at the time. "The End of Oak Street" expertly recalls this style of genre filmmaking, right down to its score, choice of lenses, and more. Yet it isn't mere throwback or homage. Instead, Mitchell has made a highly personal movie that resonates with its depth as much as it delights with its action and visual effects.