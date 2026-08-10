The End Of Oak Street Reactions: Is Anne Hathaway's Dinosaur Movie Worth Watching?

The summer movie season is approaching its end, and that means the last of the blockbusters hoping to get your hard-earned money and make bank at the box office are on the way. With "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" and "The Odyssey" obliterating records, Warner Bros. is now hoping to get their own box office hit by employing what Universal Studios has proven the last 30 years — people love dinosaurs. "The End of Oak Street" is the latest non-"Jurassic World" movie with dinosaurs hoping to prove there is room for more than one dino-franchise out there.

Now, the very first reactions to "The End of Oak Street" are here from critics, influencers, and others lucky enough to get a chance to see the movie early. Is David Robert Mitchell's first big studio movie a return to form after the disaster that was (the very underrated and misunderstood) "Under the Silver Lake?" Is Anne Hathaway plus big monsters a winning formula after her stellar role in "Colossal?"

If the first reactions are anything to go by, the answer to both is — yes! Journalist Brandon Davis took to Twitter to say "The End of Oak Street" a "vicious blast." Though he does acknowledge the movie lacks in logic, he argues it is "pure fun thrills" and calls it "the best dinosaur movie in a few decades." He goes on to describe it as "The 'Fast & Furious' of dinosaur movies" which is the highest possible praise I can think of.

/Film's own Bill Bria shares in the positive reactions, calling the dinosaur film an "Amblin-ish adventure" on Twitter. He goes on to praise "the layers of melancholy and pain" that director David Robert Mitchell brings in-between the dinosaur thrills. "Its idiosyncrasies are as unforgettable as its delightfully nasty dinos," Bria added.