The End Of Oak Street Reactions: Is Anne Hathaway's Dinosaur Movie Worth Watching?
The summer movie season is approaching its end, and that means the last of the blockbusters hoping to get your hard-earned money and make bank at the box office are on the way. With "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" and "The Odyssey" obliterating records, Warner Bros. is now hoping to get their own box office hit by employing what Universal Studios has proven the last 30 years — people love dinosaurs. "The End of Oak Street" is the latest non-"Jurassic World" movie with dinosaurs hoping to prove there is room for more than one dino-franchise out there.
Now, the very first reactions to "The End of Oak Street" are here from critics, influencers, and others lucky enough to get a chance to see the movie early. Is David Robert Mitchell's first big studio movie a return to form after the disaster that was (the very underrated and misunderstood) "Under the Silver Lake?" Is Anne Hathaway plus big monsters a winning formula after her stellar role in "Colossal?"
If the first reactions are anything to go by, the answer to both is — yes! Journalist Brandon Davis took to Twitter to say "The End of Oak Street" a "vicious blast." Though he does acknowledge the movie lacks in logic, he argues it is "pure fun thrills" and calls it "the best dinosaur movie in a few decades." He goes on to describe it as "The 'Fast & Furious' of dinosaur movies" which is the highest possible praise I can think of.
/Film's own Bill Bria shares in the positive reactions, calling the dinosaur film an "Amblin-ish adventure" on Twitter. He goes on to praise "the layers of melancholy and pain" that director David Robert Mitchell brings in-between the dinosaur thrills. "Its idiosyncrasies are as unforgettable as its delightfully nasty dinos," Bria added.
The End of Oak Street sounds like a dino-good time
Last month, /Film's Bill Bria posted his longer thoughts after watching the first 20 minutes of "The End of Oak Street," calling it the best kind of throwback. It seems the movie is much less "Jurassic Park," and more early '80s Steven Spielberg, a true Amblin adventure.
Indeed, the Amblin look and feel is something that countless filmmakers have tried to emulate for decades. "The End of Oak Street" producer J. J. Abrams himself made an entire movie about this, with "Super 8" being a giant homage to Amblin movies and the feeling of late '70s and early '80s Americana they evoke. On Twitter, other reactions call "The End of Oak Street" an "absolute home run" that gets the Amblin feel in a way other imitators fail to capture.
Comicbook.com interviewer Law Sharma tweeted that "The spectacle and dinosaur set pieces are so much fun and outright scary," while also praising Anne Hathaway's performance. He also praises the slow-burn suspense that David Robert Mitchell builds throughout "The End of Oak Street," and his use of furry and feathered dinosaurs. "It catapults you into shock, makes you laugh, and inch towards the edge of your seat. A great theater experience," Sharma added.
Now, the question is, will audiences react differently? Forget "Dunesday," this year's big clash of movies is a dinosaur face-off this weekend when "The End of Oak Street" and "Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie" get released at the same time. Which one will thrive and which will face extinction? We'll have to wait and see.