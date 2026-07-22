We've Seen 20 Minutes Of The End Of Oak Street, And It's A Throwback In The Best Way

It's a generally accepted truth that Steven Spielberg helped popularize (if not invent) the summer blockbuster movie with 1975's "Jaws." That film is seminal in so many ways, but one of its most lasting influences is the concept of pitting average characters against a situation that's either unfathomable, primally threatening, or both. This can be seen even more strongly in Spielberg's subsequent scripts, like "Close Encounters of the Third Kind" and "Poltergeist." While not every summer blockbuster or genre movie makes use of this Spielberg trope, it's happened enough times to feel commonplace, even nostalgic.

David Robert Mitchell is all about hiding danger behind nostalgia. His films feature ordinary people in the modern day ripped from their cozy, idyllic lives and forced to undergo various growing pains no matter their age, from killer supernatural entities in "It Follows" to the discovery of a worldwide conspiracy in "Under the Silver Lake." His latest film, "The End of Oak Street," makes that ripping even more literal, as a titular neighborhood in late '70/early '80s America finds itself inexplicably dropped wholesale into the middle of a prehistoric forest overnight. I was lucky to attend a preview of roughly 20 minutes of the film recently, and Mitchell, by his own admission, spoke at the event about how Spielberg's classics were a big influence on him.

Producer JJ Abrams, who also attended, is a veteran of Spielberg homage, as seen in 2011's "Super 8." Like that film, "Oak Street" appears to be a throwback in the best way. From what I've seen so far, it seems to deliver a truly unique premise in a fashion that's warmly recognizable, enough to lull you into a false sense of security so that Mitchell can surprise and shock you with the movie's rougher edges.