Jaws Forever Changed The Way Movies Were Released, And We're Still Feeling That Impact

Take a moment and think about going to the movies, specifically what that actual process entails, and what information you need to know in order to start the process. The awareness that a film you might be interested in is playing in theaters is the most important step. You reading this website likely already know that, say, "28 Years Later" is opening this weekend, but for a more casual filmgoer, seeing a trailer in the movie theaters, online, or on television is key. Most chain movie theaters have an advance ticketing system where you can buy and reserve seats online, but even this system is still first-come, first-served (have you got your tickets for "Superman" yet?). And some local theaters may still require you to arrive before showtime to ensure that you won't get sold out. After all, this is summertime, which is the season of big blockbuster movies, as everyone knows.

Would you believe that all of the aspects of moviegoing mentioned in the above paragraph are a direct result of the success of "Jaws?" Strange but true. The Steven Spielberg film, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this week, unwittingly became a watershed movie for the entire film industry upon its release in June of 1975. As with most important moments in history, the moviegoing revolution that "Jaws" ushered in exists on a spectrum, and isn't solely attributable to "Jaws" by itself. Prior successful releases like 1972's "The Godfather" and 1973's "The Exorcist" helped prime the pump for the blockbuster craze that soon swept the world, and Hollywood studios had been exploring alternative methods of marketing and advertising for quite a while before the "Jaws" TV spots became ubiquitous.

Yet there's no question that the way movies were released before "Jaws" and after it are two different things, and the movie is the clear transfer point between the approaches. Although we're used to things moving pretty fast in the 21st century — especially concerning trends in cinema and entertainment — it's wild to look back 50 years and realize that one film is responsible for a change that, thanks to its success and lasting legacy, allows us to still feel its impact.