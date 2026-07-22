One Thing About The End Of Oak Street Truly Hooked Producer J.J. Abrams

"The End of Oak Street" looks like the the most fun dinosaur movie in years — an old fashioned action spectacle that sees Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor battling prehistoric beasts in suburbia. You'd have thought that premise alone would be enough to pique the interest of producer J.J. Abrams, but it seems he was intrigued by something deeper in the "End of Oak Street" script.

The film was written and directed by David Robert Mitchell, who's responsible for one of the best horror movies of the 21st century in "It Follows" and the fascinatingly weird neo-noir "Under the Silver Lake." "The End of Oak Street" sees him venture into blockbuster territory with a film that follows the Platt family as they awaken to find their neighborhood has been transplanted into a prehistoric age.

This past weekend, /Film's Bill Bria attended a screening of new footage from the movie followed by a Q&A with Mitchell and Abrams where the latter spoke about what drew him to Mitchell's script. The moderator asked Abrams about the moments in a story where the rules change, and what needs to be right about those moments. Abrams highlighted how every character "has a secret." "Each of the characters has something that they're wrestling with," he continued. "But they're a family that you so connect with, you so root for, you so believe in. So the moment of the 'what if?', the insanity of your idea [...] only works if you love the people."

We all know how the rules change in "The End of Oak Street." Suddenly a family finds itself in dino-land — it's kinda the premise. But as Abrams went on to explain, "That moment where the rules change only really matters if the characters are people that you're invested in." According to him, Mitchell has more than delivered on that front.