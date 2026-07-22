One Thing About The End Of Oak Street Truly Hooked Producer J.J. Abrams
"The End of Oak Street" looks like the the most fun dinosaur movie in years — an old fashioned action spectacle that sees Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor battling prehistoric beasts in suburbia. You'd have thought that premise alone would be enough to pique the interest of producer J.J. Abrams, but it seems he was intrigued by something deeper in the "End of Oak Street" script.
The film was written and directed by David Robert Mitchell, who's responsible for one of the best horror movies of the 21st century in "It Follows" and the fascinatingly weird neo-noir "Under the Silver Lake." "The End of Oak Street" sees him venture into blockbuster territory with a film that follows the Platt family as they awaken to find their neighborhood has been transplanted into a prehistoric age.
This past weekend, /Film's Bill Bria attended a screening of new footage from the movie followed by a Q&A with Mitchell and Abrams where the latter spoke about what drew him to Mitchell's script. The moderator asked Abrams about the moments in a story where the rules change, and what needs to be right about those moments. Abrams highlighted how every character "has a secret." "Each of the characters has something that they're wrestling with," he continued. "But they're a family that you so connect with, you so root for, you so believe in. So the moment of the 'what if?', the insanity of your idea [...] only works if you love the people."
We all know how the rules change in "The End of Oak Street." Suddenly a family finds itself in dino-land — it's kinda the premise. But as Abrams went on to explain, "That moment where the rules change only really matters if the characters are people that you're invested in." According to him, Mitchell has more than delivered on that front.
The End of Oak Street sounds like a blockbuster with solid fundamentals
As James Cameron once put it, "The more fantastic the subject, the more realistic the situation needs to be." The man knows something about blockbuster filmmaking, and it seems David Robert Mitchell is working from the same playbook with "The End of Oak Street."
As J.J. Abrams went on to say during the Q&A:
"There are movies that are out there where, when they release Blu-rays, there are versions where you can skip through to the kind of great, the cool scenes, the action scenes. When I was reading ['The End of Oak Street'] and certainly watching the movie — and for anyone who saw and likes the trailer, I think the movie just beyond delivers that — there wasn't a moment where you're like, 'Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah. Get on with the [action]...' The characters matter."
Mitchell concurred. "In terms of spectacle and action, suspense, it only works if we truly connect, and so the movie is about family," he added. "It's about us. It's our home. It's the idea of the place that you and your family feel safest and most comfortable. What happens if that place suddenly becomes something dangerous and different?"
Judging by the "End of Oak Street" trailers, a heck of a lot of high-intensity fun happens. That said, as exciting as the prospect of a dinosaur movie that's actually fun and thrilling is, it's also reassuring to know that Mitchell and Abrams haven't forgotten the fundamental aspect of ensuring audiences are invested in the characters' survival. We'll see how well it all pans out when "The End of Oak Street" hits theaters on August 14, 2026, but it sounds like this has the potential to be one of the best crowd-pleasers of the year.