The End Of Oak Street Trailer Looks Like The Most Fun Dinosaur Movie In Years

It's taken the better part of 30 years, but dinosaurs are no longer the domain of Steven Spielberg alone. In a fun quirk of timing, the "Jurassic Park" director is currently focused on a very different sci-fi project with the UFO-focused "Disclosure Day" invading theaters later this year. That only makes it all the more fitting to see an original, Amblin-inspired dinosaur romp set to release this summer with "The End of Oak Street." Filmmaker David Robert Mitchell ("It Follows," "Under the Silver Lake") takes the reins in what might very well pull off what the "Jurassic World" franchise never could — a dino movie that's actually thrilling, well-made, and funny, to boot.

Yes, everyone's finally dropping the "Cloverfield"-like pretense about what this movie is about. That includes Warner Bros. itself, which has released a promising new trailer that's jam-packed with footage putting those prehistoric beasts at the front and center of the action. "The End of Oak Street" feels like a throwback in the best sense of the word. We have unqualified A-listers Ewan McGregor and Anne Hathaway leading this adventure, an inexplicable premise that somehow brings an entire neighborhood into a land overrun by those "terrible lizards," and (most importantly) a sense of pure fun that the "Jurassic" franchise has sorely lacked since, well, Spielberg's 1993 original.

Is it asking too much for a single dino movie to right the wrongs of three decades of misfires, flops (we still think about you, "65"), and other disappointments? Probably. Does the visual of Anne Hathaway firing a rifle at a carnivore active something primal in all our brains? You bet. Check out the footage above!