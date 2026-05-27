First Reactions To Steven Spielberg's Disclosure Day Have Critics Saying The Same Thing

Happy "Disclosure Day" to all who celebrate ... which, obviously, should be pretty much all of us who identify as cinephiles. The release of any Steven Spielberg movie is big enough news to shock us out of our routines and grab our attention, and that goes double for his long-awaited return to the science fiction genre. With all the recent hubbub surrounding aliens and UFOs (sorry, make that "UAPs," the much more boring acronym for "unidentified anomalous phenomena"), the timing couldn't possibly be better for the man who invented the summer blockbuster in the first place to add his unique touch to the most existential question of all: Are we alone in the universe?

Considering this is the same filmmaker who gave us "E.T.," "Close Encounters," and "War of the Worlds," let's just say we didn't need any of the conspiracy-laden trailers to know where "Disclosure Day" lands on this debate. What we didn't know, however, was how critics would react to Spielberg's latest — until now. The rapidly-approaching feature has already had early screenings for some of the more fortunate industry insiders among us, and the social media embargo has lifted and we're finally getting a glimpse of what the rest of us can expect very soon. Yes, that means it's basically disclosure day for us all.

And what a day it is. It probably goes without saying that critics appear to be united in praise for the next Spielberg adventure, but we're saying it anyway. "Disclosure Day" sounds like one of the weirdest, most thematically rich, and downright entertaining big-budget movies to come out in quite some time, and we couldn't be more psyched about it.