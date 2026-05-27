First Reactions To Steven Spielberg's Disclosure Day Have Critics Saying The Same Thing
Happy "Disclosure Day" to all who celebrate ... which, obviously, should be pretty much all of us who identify as cinephiles. The release of any Steven Spielberg movie is big enough news to shock us out of our routines and grab our attention, and that goes double for his long-awaited return to the science fiction genre. With all the recent hubbub surrounding aliens and UFOs (sorry, make that "UAPs," the much more boring acronym for "unidentified anomalous phenomena"), the timing couldn't possibly be better for the man who invented the summer blockbuster in the first place to add his unique touch to the most existential question of all: Are we alone in the universe?
Considering this is the same filmmaker who gave us "E.T.," "Close Encounters," and "War of the Worlds," let's just say we didn't need any of the conspiracy-laden trailers to know where "Disclosure Day" lands on this debate. What we didn't know, however, was how critics would react to Spielberg's latest — until now. The rapidly-approaching feature has already had early screenings for some of the more fortunate industry insiders among us, and the social media embargo has lifted and we're finally getting a glimpse of what the rest of us can expect very soon. Yes, that means it's basically disclosure day for us all.
And what a day it is. It probably goes without saying that critics appear to be united in praise for the next Spielberg adventure, but we're saying it anyway. "Disclosure Day" sounds like one of the weirdest, most thematically rich, and downright entertaining big-budget movies to come out in quite some time, and we couldn't be more psyched about it.
Disclosure Day is reportedly Steven Spielberg's 'best film in 20 years'
Aliens aren't the only things living among us — so are those lucky souls who've seen "Disclosure Day" before the rest of us have. (No, I'm not teeming with jealousy or anything. Why do you ask?) That's the bad news. The good news is that it sounds like we have yet another Steven Spielberg classic on our hands, at least based on what a handful of critics are currently saying about the film.
That includes one of /Film's very own writers, so we're inclined to place a little more weight on these early reactions than, say, the hyperbolic ones for your garden variety Marvel movie. In a post on X (that's "Twitter" to the Earthlings among us), Bill Bria described "Disclosure Day" as "the weirdest movie Spielberg's ever made (complimentary). Breathtaking compositions, David Koepp's 'X-Files'-meets-The Bible script is one big high-wire act, Emily Blunt's most accomplished performance, John Williams' best score in years."
Elsewhere, Germain Lussier of io9/Gizmodo came through with the money quote: "A dense roller coaster ride blending chase film, love story, & mystery, all wrapped in sci-fi wonder. It's Spielberg's best film in 20 years, filled w/ all the magic that makes his films so special, plus an all-time character/performance by Emily Blunt." For those keeping score at home, we're now two for two in seeing a performer as talented as Blunt earn special attention for her work in this ensemble.
You know what? Let's make it three for three. The Wrap's Drew Taylor keeps the good times rolling, calling it "thrilling, funny, deeply emotional and impeccably acted (Emily Blunt, in particular, is astounding). Full of mystery and wonder, it proves that nobody does it quite like Spielberg."
"Disclosure Day" invades theaters June 12, 2026.