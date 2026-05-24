15 Best Alien Invasion Movies Ever Made, Ranked

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Ever since H.G. Wells released "War of the Worlds" in 1898, popular culture has been fascinated by alien invasion stories. For over a century, we've seen the genre transform from speculative sci-fi literature into massive blockbusters helmed by some of our biggest working directors. It's all in service of quenching a certain curiosity about what it would look like for the human race to find out we're not alone, while simultaneously discovering that we are almost certainly out of our depth in trying to survive the unthinkable. It's an idea that feels even more pertinent as the government continually alludes to classified intel regarding the existence of UFOs, or as they're now more officially known, UAPs.

Cinema has long been interested in aliens of all kinds, as evidenced by our list of the 50 best alien movies ever. This list is a little more specific: We're looking for the best alien invasion movies, which necessitates a few ground rules for the entries. For starters, the aliens must generally be hostile, looking to exterminate or take over humanity. To that end, the film must include a true invasion — characters must be trying to survive the arrival of a fleet of extraterrestrials that have brought the means and firepower necessary to seize the planet.

When it comes to the human race confronting their own mortality in the face of insurmountable, otherworldly odds, these are the best alien invasion movies.