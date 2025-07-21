Why The Aliens In M. Night Shyamalan's Signs Make No Sense

Ask anyone to rank the best M. Night Shyamalan films, and there's a high chance that "Signs" will be somewhere in the top five, perhaps even taking the number one spot. It's understandable, really. Mel Gibson's search through corn fields and escape from his grief is still a nail-biting watch, with one highlight being Joaquin Phoenix recoiling from watching shaky cam footage of a kid's birthday party (which Shyamalan confessed to laughing at during filming). And yet, even with all those great moments, the one thing that "Signs" is remembered for the most is its final big reveal that also exposes its biggest plot hole.

Throughout the film, Rev. Graham Hess (Gibson) has been waiting for these space-based creatures to finally touch down on their home turf, which has been covered with half-full glasses of water thanks to his daughter, Bo (Abigail Breslin). It's only by revisiting the final moments with his wife and remembering her last wishes that he allows his brother Merrill (Phoenix, who was originally set to be played by Mark Ruffalo) to swing away, smashing containers of water all around the house when it's revealed to be toxic to the alien invaders.

It's one of Shyamalan's more notable twists that doesn't involve Bruce Willis, but one that stands out more than most for the wrong reasons. While it's commendable that the good reverend and his family have the proper defense to put the aliens on the back foot, should the intruders not have considered such an issue when visiting a planet that's over 70% water?