Disclosure Day Subtly Recalls One Of James Cameron's Most Underrated Movies

This article contains mild spoilers for "Disclosure Day."

Filmmaker Steven Spielberg has been fascinated by the concept of meeting aliens throughout his career, beginning with his first-ever feature (the locally self-distributed "Firelight" from 1964). He's explored all manner of first contact stories, from the intimate ("E.T.: the Extra-Terrestrial"), to the clandestine ("Close Encounters of the Third Kind"), and even the apocalyptic ("War of the Worlds"). This month's "Disclosure Day" includes elements of all of the above, culminating in the titular moment of Revelation (with a capital R). While these films and so many others about humanity meeting aliens for the first time are focused on our perspective, it's also intriguing to consider the extraterrestrials' point of view. After all, if aliens exist, what would make them want to reveal themselves to us?

It turns out that Spielberg and writer David Koepp arrived at a similar answer to that query as James Cameron did back in 1989, when the latter released his underwater sci-fi epic "The Abyss." That movie, which was made in the final years of the decades-long Cold War between the USA and Russia, hinges on the drama that arises after a Non-Terrestrial Intelligence (NTI for short) craft accidentally causes an American nuclear submarine to crash, causing an already nervous United States military to assume Russians are turning the Cold War hot. Tensions escalate to nearly the brink of a world war, if not nuclear armageddon.

"Disclosure Day" centers on tensions between America and North Korea, and Spielberg deliberately keeps the details of that potential conflict vague throughout. The way Spielberg focuses on the micro-stories of his characters while the macro plot unfolds in the background subtly recalls "The Abyss," highlighting the latter's importance and influence within the genre.