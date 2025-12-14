The One Shot In The Abyss That James Cameron Says Suffered Because He 'Overreached'

If you've watched the fascinating documentary "Fire and Water: Making the 'Avatar' Films," you know James Cameron will go to astonishing lengths (and spend loads of a studio's money) to realize his vision. He's a perfectionist who insists on getting every detail, no matter how minute, right. After all, this is the man who insisted that every piece of silverware in "Titanic" be stamped with the White Star Line emblem. To say he is exacting is an understatement.

Early in his career, Cameron's imagination often outstripped what could be accomplished with the visual effects technology of the day. He had to get inventive on "The Terminator," which, for an action/sci-fi flick, had a meager budget of $6.4 million; when the production company behind the film refused to approve the exploding of an automobile near the end of the film's shoot, Cameron simply blew up his own car. But after delivering a box office smash for 20th Century Fox with 1986's "Aliens," he discovered that he had the studio wrapped around his finger. So, three years later, Cameron plunged into "The Abyss," a massively complicated production that found its cast and crew frequently submerged in 30 feet of water in a gigantic fresh-water filtered tank.

This wasn't enough of a challenge for Cameron. He also tasked Industrial Light & Magic with creating a computer-generated, watery pseudopod that could convincingly glide through the confines of the Deep Core underwater drilling platform. Miraculously, the VFX house pulled it off (and took home the Best Visual Effects Oscar for its artists' groundbreaking efforts). But there was one shot that didn't pass muster for Cameron: the film's climactic tidal wave sequence. He excised this set piece from the theatrical version before adding it back in a subsequent Director's Cut. Even then, he felt he'd "overreached."