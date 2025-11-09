To Fully Understand James Cameron's Genius, You Have To Watch This Documentary

There's an element of problem solving to all film productions, but there isn't a filmmaker alive who loves making the problems as big as possible more than James Cameron. After proving himself as a top-tier action director with "The Terminator" and "Aliens," Cameron took his cast and crew literally underwater for the sci-fi marvel "The Abyss." Though that film was a box office disappointment, Cameron plunged forward with the technically audacious "Terminator 2: Judgement Day," which, at the time, was the most expensive movie ever made. After this, he challenged himself with the wildly expensive, technically complex spy action-comedy "True Lies." Feeling invincible, he followed that success with "Titanic," which everyone in Hollywood believed would be a disaster until it became the top grossing movie of all time, earning Cameron Oscars for Best Picture and Best Director.

The filmmaker spent the better part of the next decade scratching his underwater exploration itch, returning topside with the documentaries "Ghosts of the Abyss" and "Aliens of the Deep." These were essentially palate cleansers for the wildly ambitious problem-solving project that is the "Avatar" franchise.

For there to even be a franchise, Cameron had to first deliver a blockbuster that would recoup its massive $237 million budget (and then some). Once again, Hollywood thought Cameron had gone too far, but here we are in 2025 awaiting the third movie in the property, "Avatar: Fire and Ash." That the film is coming out three years after "Avatar: The Way of Water" is something of a surprise, considering it took Cameron 13 years to complete the previous installment.

The Disney+ documentary "Fire and Water: Making the Avatar Movies" depicts how Cameron solved the biggest filmmaking problem of his career in mind-blowing detail. In doing so, it also solves the mystery of the man's singular brilliance.