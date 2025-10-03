The Titanic Gamble James Cameron Made That Everyone Thought Would Fail (Including Him)

James Cameron's "Titanic," when adjusted for inflation, is one of the highest grossing films of all time and is only exceeded by the likes of Cameron's own "Avatar" and Victor Fleming's pro-Confederacy epic "Gone with the Wind." Even when not adjusted for inflation, however, "Titanic" is still up there at the top, behind only Cameron's first two "Avatar" movies and Joe and Anthony Russo's "Avengers: Endgame." Even the 2025 animated Chinese mega-hit "Ne Zha 2" hasn't quite surpassed Cameron's romantic epic at the box office at the time of writing.

Those who were watching movies in 1997 and 1998 remember the overwhelming phenomenon. "Titanic" runs a whopping 195 minutes, yet scads of people saw it over and over again in theaters. It swept the Academy Awards, winning 11 of its 14 nominations. Its soundtrack was huge. "Titanic" opened on December 19, 1997, and was the #1 movie at the box office every week until the release of "Lost in Space" ... the following April. The world wouldn't see anything as enormous until Cameron's next movie in 2009. One can no longer talk about "Titanic" without first mentioning how overwhelmingly popular it was. For many years, it stood as the apex of a certain kind of pop Hollywood filmmaking.

It's hard to imagine, then, that "Titanic" was expected to become a huge bomb during its production. The film, as many know, was the most expensive movie ever made at the time, with its budget ballooning from an already gigantic $100 million to a then-unheard-of $200 million. Even the notoriously costly 1990s tentpole "Waterworld" hadn't been that expensive. The film was so over-budget, in fact, that Cameron has recalled planning for his career to be over while he was still in the middle of making it, convinced that "Titanic" could never possibly become profitable. It was by sheer luck that it became the phenomenon it did, eventually grossing over $2 billion at the global box office.

Indeed, Cameron has mentioned multiple times, including in a video interview with CNN to mark the film's 25th anniversary, that he didn't even think the movie would break even. "Titanic" was Hollywood's biggest gamble to date.