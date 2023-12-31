The Poltergeist Movies Ranked From Worst To Best

"They're here."

With those two words, the nebulous world of the supernatural, the ominous ambiguity of the paranormal, and the deep-seated terror that is inherent in the concept of ghosts were perfectly summed up by 1982's "Poltergeist." Despite the film being over 40 years old, it still holds up as one of the most modern movies about the paranormal ever made. Sure, there had been films about ghosts and hauntings before, but many of these tended to be set in remote, antiquated locations such as spooky old mansions and abandoned homes on a hill. More than even the well-regarded visual effects, the biggest innovation of "Poltergeist" is its quintessentially American suburban setting, the inherent message being that ghosts aren't merely sequestered in places that average people would never dare go; instead, they exist right next to us.

Released during the busy summer of '82 (and just a week before producer/co-writer Steven Spielberg's box office juggernaut of that year, "E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial"), "Poltergeist" more than held its own, making $121.7 million over a $10.7 million budget. That, coupled with its massive influence on the supernatural horror film and pop culture in general, all but ensured the film would become a franchise. However, as each film underwent hardships both in front of and behind the cameras, the mounting bad luck of the series became difficult to ignore, leading to the so-called "curse" that people attributed to the films in a tabloid-like fashion.

That said, there's a far less salacious reason for the issue with making "Poltergeist" into a successful franchise: that first film is just so phenomenal, it'd be difficult in the best circumstances to try and top it. It's certainly not for lack of trying, though, and each "Poltergeist" sequel, for their various faults, contains thrilling, horrifying, and innovative moments that have kept the franchise — not to mention our collective fear of ghosts — alive.