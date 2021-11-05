How Poltergeist III Inspired Edgar Wright's Mirror Shots In Last Night In Soho

It's not everyday you get to call Gary Sherman as a creative lifeline on your project, but Edgar Wright is one of the few and the proud to get the assist from the "Vice Squad" filmmaker. Wright is enjoying the returns from his latest effort, "Last Night in Soho," which premiered on October 29. It's got a killer soundtrack and a goddess-tier performance from Diana Rigg, but notably within "Soho's" bag of tricks is a dazzling mirror shot of both its leads, Anya Taylor-Joy and Thomasin McKenzie, on opposite sides of the reflective glass. It's an impeccably-timed maneuver involving sly blocking, a double set, and identical twins to make it appear as if the two women are intimately connected over time and space.

The cinephile director cites several sources of inspiration for the mirror shots in his film, including that impossible deleted sequence in "Terminator 2: Judgment Day." But the single greatest influence, as Wright tells it to Fangoria's Michael Gingold, is the third sequel of a popular '80s horror franchise. In an exclusive interview with the genre-focused magazine, the "Baby Driver" director went long on why he wanted the mirror shots so badly in the first place — for the vibe.

I think people assume that all effects in films are achieved digitally now, but I wanted at least some of the mirror scenes to involve Thomasin and Anya actually standing opposite each other doing choreography—really sharp choreography by Jennifer White. We also designed these bits to be in long, unbroken takes, because it was important for the scenes to be immersive, in the sense that you're seeing the film through Thomasin as Eloise's eyes. I wanted the shots to reflect that as well, so we didn't break the spell; when maybe an audience would start to think, 'How the hell are they doing this?' it would be the same as Eloise saying, 'What the hell is happening?'

Conceiving of the effects are easy enough; the challenge for Wright was to pull it off convincingly, in-camera. For that, he leaned on an influence who happened to be in his contacts list. Gary Sherman's "Poltergeist III" makes use of several impressive mirror shots, like disjointed interactions between Heather O Rourke and her "reflection." In fact, most of the mortals are harassed by the spirit world through mirrors in the movie (in a skyscraper seemingly made of them), and it's all so well-executed that Wright couldn't figure the illusion out after repeat viewings. So, he fired up an email.