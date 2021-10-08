Last Night In Soho Gets A Curated Playlist Of Tunes Handpicked By Edgar Wright Himself

There's nothing like a good soundtrack. The right needle-drop can elevate a moment into surrealism, like Dean Stockwell's swaying dance to Roy Orbison's "In Dreams" in David Lynch's masterpiece "Blue Velvet." Edgar Wright understands the necessity of the right sound for a given story, which is why viewers can name at least one song intrinsically associated with each of his films. Quick, what movie do you think of when you hear Queen's "Don't Stop Me Now?" Exactly. Even as far back as Wright's direction on Simon Pegg and Jessica Hynes' Y2K-era sitcom "Spaced," Wright took visual and sonic influences from way back, including the genre-straddling fantasy scenes of "Northern Exposure" and a fan-popular (but never commercially released) remix of "The A-Team" theme.

With his latest film "Last Night in Soho" arriving to theaters October 29, Wright appears to keep the pop influences coming strong. Early critical reactions praise the music; Robert Daniels of Rogerebert.com has kind words for its' "killer soundtrack," while Nicholas Barber of Indiewire says that the film "bursts with his love of pop culture." Unashamed of his vintage faves, the "Scott Pilgrim vs. The World" director took to Twitter this morning under his handle, @edgarwright, with aural gifts for everyone. Along with a Backlot Music link (allowing users to choose between Spotify, YouTube, and Apple Music) to his playlist, Wright's post caption reads:

Need a 60's playlist as you wait for #LastNightInSoho? My SOHO NIGHTS playlist is now live, featuring 60 UK songs from the 60's that inspired me while writing the movie. As you get ready to travel back in time with us on October 29th, please enjoy x