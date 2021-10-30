Screenwriter Krysty Wilson-Cairns Says Writing Last Night In Soho And 1917 Was A Similar Process [Exclusive]

Krysty Wilson-Cairns started out writing short films before making the jump to television as a staff writer on the final season of the Showtime series "Penny Dreadful," which was gone too soon. Now, Wilson-Cairns is co-writing feature films with the likes of Edgar Wright and Sam Mendes. Not bad company for an up-and-coming screenwriter.

Wilson-Cairns is currently making the rounds to promote "Last Night in Soho," which she co-wrote with Wright and which is hitting theaters this weekend. /Film's own Jacob Hall had the chance to interview the screenwriter, and he asked her about the stylization that links "Last Night in Soho" and "1917" — the latter of which Wilson-Cairns co-wrote with Mendes.

A war movie and a psychological thriller might be unlikely companions, but for "1917," cinematographer Roger Deakins famously employed long takes to make it look like the whole movie was done in one continuous shot. For its part, "Last Night in Soho" utilizes mirrors as a stylistic device. Wilson-Cairns said: