Last Night In Soho Writer Remembers Penny Dreadful: 'We Were Just Too Soon, Weren't We?' [Exclusive]

Once upon a time, in the mid-2010s, there was a little Showtime series called "Penny Dreadful." That series, loosely based on the "penny dreadful" magazines of the Victorian period, was a beautiful gothic nightmare. Viewers were enraptured with the stories of Dorian Gray (Reeve Carney), Victor Frankenstein (Harry Treadaway), adventurer Malcolm Murray (Timothy Dalton), possibly possessed Vanessa Ives (Eva Green), and howling hottie Ethan Chandler (Josh Hartnett). "Penny Dreadful" was like a truly excellent adaptation of "The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen," mixing public domain gothic characters to delightful conclusions.

The series, created by Jon Logan and Sam Mendes, only ran for three seasons. The third season wrapped up the main arcs, but some fans felt that it was rushed. Many feel as though "Penny Dreadful" didn't get its just dues, and that it should have been as popular as many of the other big fantasy and horror series out there, like "Game of Thrones" or any of Mike Flanagan's Netflix shows.

/Film's Jacob Hall sat down to chat with director Edgar Wright and his co-writer on "Last Night in Soho," Krysty Wilson-Cairns, whose first job was on the ill-fated series. Wilson-Cairns shared her feelings on just how big "Penny Dreadful" might have been, if the timing had been a little different.