Last Night In Soho Trailer: Thomasin McKenzie Witnesses A Murder From The Past In The New Edgar Wright Thriller

So much of "Last Night in Soho" remains shrouded in secrecy, and that's the point. The Edgar Wright film already played the Venice Film Festival, and Wright actually released a letter begging those who saw the film there to not give away any secrets. The movie will next play TIFF, where I can't wait to see it for myself. /Film contributor Marshall Shaffer was able to catch the film at Venice, and had (mostly) good things to say in his review, writing:

"Last Night in Soho," with all its warts and wonders, shows you can teach an old dog some new tricks. Wright shows he still hasn't hit his ceiling as a filmmaker, but's heartening to see him stretch and reach rather than just keeping his artistic ambitions planted on the floor.

In "Last Night in Soho":

Eloise, an aspiring fashion designer, is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s where she encounters a dazzling wannabe singer, Sandie. But the glamour is not all it appears to be and the dreams of the past start to crack and splinter into something far darker.

The film stars Thomasin McKenzie, Anya Taylor-Joy, Matt Smith, Diana Rigg, Rita Tushingham, and Terence Stamp, and marks the first time Edgar Wright has attempted a full-blown horror thriller. He's made movies with horror elements before, but they were also primarily comedies. With "Last Night in Soho," the filmmaker cited thrillers like "Don't Look Now" and Roman Polanski's "Repulsion" as primary influences. Wright added:

"I realized I had never made a film about central London – specifically Soho, somewhere I've spent a huge amount of time in the last 25 years. With Hot Fuzz and Shaun Of The Dead you make movies about places you've lived in. This movie is about the London I've existed in."

"Last Night in Soho" opens in theaters on October 29, 2021.