Primitive War Has Multiple Potential Sequels, According To Director Luke Sparke [Exclusive]

One of the biggest cinematic surprises of 2025 was director Luke Sparke's "Primitive War." Produced independently yet sacrificing nothing in terms of scale, it delivered blockbuster dinosaur action for the catering budget of a superhero movie. Sparke has already announced "Primitive War 2," but the franchise may well expand beyond a single sequel.

Sparke only just released the trailer for "Dinosaurs of the Wild West," which takes things in an unexpected new direction. The series will unite humans and dinosaurs in the old West, but it isn't a follow-up to "Primitive War." It's something else entirely. In honor of the launch of the Kickstarter campaign to fund that series, I had the opportunity to speak with Sparke.

During the conversation, we talked about his planned "Primitive War" sequel and how that's been evolving behind the scenes. As Sparke explained, he and the gang at Sparke Films have developed multiple potential sequels within the franchise. Here's what he had to say about it:

"For 'Primitive War,' I've got multiple sequels now. I've spent the time mapping out where the story's going to go, and rather than just jumping one at a time, I've actually mapped it out. So, we've actually got a few scripts sitting on the bench with multiple actors and multiple things happening in that."

"Primitive War" essentially answers the question: What if "Jurassic Park" was a Vietnam War movie? It centers on a military recon unit during the Vietnam War as they venture into an isolated jungle valley in search of a missing platoon. Before long, though, they find themselves in a fight for their lives with deadly prehistoric dinosaurs.