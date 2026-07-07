Dinosaurs Of The Wild West Trailer: Primitive War Director Takes Things In An Unexpected New Direction

Last year, director Luke Sparke made himself known to the world by taking dinosaurs to Vietnam in the utterly ridiculous "Primitive War." For my money, it's the greatest non-"Jurassic Park" dinosaur movie ever made. Now, Sparke is back with a new project — one that will take the form of a TV show that also involves prehistoric creatures. Get ready for "Dinosaurs of the Wild West." The full trailer just dropped, which you can check out above, to coincide with the launch of a Kickstarter campaign to fund this outlandish concept.

Sparke's latest project combines Western mythology, frontier survival, and prehistoric creatures into an original universe that asks a simple question: What if our world was built on dinosaurs? The trailer is narrated by Jesse Kove ("Cobra Kai") and offers a better idea of what we can expect from the show. Sparke previously released a brief teaser for "Dinosaurs of the Wild West," but this one is loaded with more intriguing imagery, including, but not limited to, people flying on pterodactyls, a baby raptor by a campfire, and a cowboy riding a T-rex. If I may? F**k yes. The synopsis for the show reads as follows:

In an alternate frontier, humanity navigates a dangerous land where every journey, every town, and every war depend on the giant creatures that shaped civilization itself. But now, something is rising that threatens to change the world and the dinosaur connection forever. "Dinosaurs of the Wild West" is an epic adventure series that reimagines the American frontier through a world millions of years in the making.

The series is inspired by the artwork of creator Shaun Keenan. Sparke is set to serve as showrunner, should the Kickstarter prove successful.