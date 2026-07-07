Dinosaurs Of The Wild West Trailer: Primitive War Director Takes Things In An Unexpected New Direction
Last year, director Luke Sparke made himself known to the world by taking dinosaurs to Vietnam in the utterly ridiculous "Primitive War." For my money, it's the greatest non-"Jurassic Park" dinosaur movie ever made. Now, Sparke is back with a new project — one that will take the form of a TV show that also involves prehistoric creatures. Get ready for "Dinosaurs of the Wild West." The full trailer just dropped, which you can check out above, to coincide with the launch of a Kickstarter campaign to fund this outlandish concept.
Sparke's latest project combines Western mythology, frontier survival, and prehistoric creatures into an original universe that asks a simple question: What if our world was built on dinosaurs? The trailer is narrated by Jesse Kove ("Cobra Kai") and offers a better idea of what we can expect from the show. Sparke previously released a brief teaser for "Dinosaurs of the Wild West," but this one is loaded with more intriguing imagery, including, but not limited to, people flying on pterodactyls, a baby raptor by a campfire, and a cowboy riding a T-rex. If I may? F**k yes. The synopsis for the show reads as follows:
In an alternate frontier, humanity navigates a dangerous land where every journey, every town, and every war depend on the giant creatures that shaped civilization itself. But now, something is rising that threatens to change the world and the dinosaur connection forever. "Dinosaurs of the Wild West" is an epic adventure series that reimagines the American frontier through a world millions of years in the making.
The series is inspired by the artwork of creator Shaun Keenan. Sparke is set to serve as showrunner, should the Kickstarter prove successful.
Dinosaurs of the Wild West is yet another wild take on dinosaurs
"Instead of waiting years for a network to decide whether this should exist, we're putting that decision directly in the hands of audiences," Luke Sparke explained in a statement. "It was heartwarming to see the teaser liked and shared so enthusiastically by millions of fans. That response is entirely down to audiences embracing the concept, it tells us everything we need to know about whether this world deserves to exist."
"'Dinosaurs of the Wild West' combines two of my favourite things. I illustrated a world that I wanted to live in. So, seeing how Luke is already bringing this world to life is surreal and beyond exciting. I can't wait to see what he does with the dinosaur playground I created," Shaun Keenan added.
The initial goal is to produce the first two episodes of the series. Stretch Goals in the Kickstarter campaign can then help to bring the complete vision to life, including more episodes and a full season. The campaign features a mix of rewards as well, including set experiences, producer credits, and getting to create a dinosaur for the series, among other things. The budget for "Primitive War" was shockingly low, so Sparke has already proved that he can make a lot happen for relatively little.
Meanwhile, Sparke has also announced that "Primitive War 2" is happening. Which one comes first may depend on how things go with this Kickstarter campaign, but Sparke has clearly got his hands full with dinosaur shenanigans for the foreseeable future.