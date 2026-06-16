Primitive War Director's Next Movie Takes Dinosaurs To The Wild West
Lovers of dinosaur cinema, rejoice, for things are about to get weird. Luke Sparke, the director of "Primitive War" (aka. the greatest non-"Jurassic Park" dinosaur movie ever made), is back with yet another, wild, cinematic tale full of prehistoric creatures and humans mixing it up. This time, he's taking dinos to the Wild West for another bit of reimagined history with the aptly-titled "Dinosaurs of the Wild West."
The above teaser offers but a taste of what Sparke has in mind. The filmmaker is set to launch a Kickstarter campaign to fund what is being billed as "an original cinematic universe." For those who may be wondering, no, this is not the previously announced "Primitive War 2." Rather, this is something else entirely. The pre-launch Kickstarter page describes it as "two cinematic episodes." The description reads as follows:
Inspired by the artwork of creator Shaun Keenan and expanded into an original cinematic universe by filmmaker Luke Sparke, the project blends Western frontier mythology with a world where dinosaurs and humans have existed side by side for Generations.
A press release promises that a full trailer for "Dinosaurs of the Wild West," the larger project title, and more will be revealed when the campaign goes live on July 7, 2026. Here's what Sparke had to say about it:
"This is an opportunity for dinosaur enthusiasts, 'Primitive War' fans, and cinema buffs to be a part of the production process and create something the world has never seen. We want to create something that feels completely fresh while still capturing the sense of wonder and adventure that first made us fall in love with dinosaur stories."
Luke Sparke is building a dinosaur cinematic universe
Luke Sparke made a name for himself last year with "Primitive War," a movie that was rejected by Hollywood. Though not a big box office hit, the independent release (itself based on Ethan Pettus' series of novels of the same name) did become something of a word-of-mouth success, which paved the way for the forthcoming sequel.
Now, it appears that Sparke has ambitions to build something that is his own but still involves dinosaurs. To do that, he's turning to Kickstarter. And while it may seem wild to try to crowdfund a feature film with dinosaurs in it, know that "Primitive War" was made for a shockingly low budget under $10 million. For those who haven't seen it, the Vietnam War-set dinosaur movie features a remarkable amount of spectacle for such a low-cost venture and certainly rivals any "Jurassic World" film in terms of the sheer volume of action. Indeed, Sparke has proved that he knows how to get a whole of bang for his buck.
The question is whether or not the market can sustain multiple dino movies not tied to the "Jurassic" franchise. Such films have historically been hit-or-miss prospects, which is why we're currently waiting to see what happens when Warner Bros. releases the "Cloverfield"-like dinosaur thriller "The End of Oak Street" this August. But non-"Jurassic" dino movies have also been relatively few and far between, and Sparke is trying to change that.
The only other question is what this means for "Primitive War 2." Will Sparke make that first? Or is he going to focus on "Dinosaurs of the Wild West" and then turn his attention back to that franchise? We'll have to see how it all shakes out.
You can learn more about the project on Kickstarter.com.