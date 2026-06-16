Primitive War Director's Next Movie Takes Dinosaurs To The Wild West

Luke Sparke made a name for himself last year with "Primitive War," a movie that was rejected by Hollywood. Though not a big box office hit, the independent release (itself based on Ethan Pettus' series of novels of the same name) did become something of a word-of-mouth success, which paved the way for the forthcoming sequel.

Now, it appears that Sparke has ambitions to build something that is his own but still involves dinosaurs. To do that, he's turning to Kickstarter. And while it may seem wild to try to crowdfund a feature film with dinosaurs in it, know that "Primitive War" was made for a shockingly low budget under $10 million. For those who haven't seen it, the Vietnam War-set dinosaur movie features a remarkable amount of spectacle for such a low-cost venture and certainly rivals any "Jurassic World" film in terms of the sheer volume of action. Indeed, Sparke has proved that he knows how to get a whole of bang for his buck.

The question is whether or not the market can sustain multiple dino movies not tied to the "Jurassic" franchise. Such films have historically been hit-or-miss prospects, which is why we're currently waiting to see what happens when Warner Bros. releases the "Cloverfield"-like dinosaur thriller "The End of Oak Street" this August. But non-"Jurassic" dino movies have also been relatively few and far between, and Sparke is trying to change that.

The only other question is what this means for "Primitive War 2." Will Sparke make that first? Or is he going to focus on "Dinosaurs of the Wild West" and then turn his attention back to that franchise? We'll have to see how it all shakes out.

Sparke Films

You can learn more about the project on Kickstarter.com.