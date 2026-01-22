The Best Dinosaur Movie Of 2025 Is Getting A Sequel, And It's Not Jurassic World
It's official: "Primitive War 2" is a go. For those who may not be familiar, "Primitive War" was a true surprise in 2025. I argued that it's the greatest non-"Jurassic Park" dinosaur movie ever made. Based on Ethan Pettus' novel series of the same name, it asks: What would happen if the Vietnam War also included dinosaurs? The answer to that question was presented to us by director Luke Sparke, who will now further explore this wild premise in a sequel.
According to Variety, "Primitive War 2" is officially in late development and targeting a 2027 release. Sparke is on board to write, direct, and produce once again. Carmel Imrie, Carly Sparke, executive producer Geoff Imrie, and co-producer Alex Becconsall are also returning, alongside much of the crew who helped make the original movie possible. Sparke previously told /Film that VOD would determine whether or not the "Primitive War" sequel happened. Evidently, it did quite well. We've even got a teaser poster for the sequel now, which you can check out below.
"Primitive War 2" is said to expand the scope and mythology of the franchise and will take audiences deeper into the conflict zone where the Vietnam War collides with dinosaurs. The sequel is also described as being "darker" and a "more intense escalation — and more grounded war epic — continuing the series' distinctive blend of military realism and survival horror." The synopsis for the next installment in the franchise reads as follows:
Set in the aftermath of the original film, "Primitive War 2" follows a new U.S. platoon sent into an increasingly unstable valley, where competing kill zones, rival apex predators, and secret Cold War agendas converge. As containment collapses, the mission becomes one of survival — and the cost of failure threatens to extend far beyond the battlefield.
Primitive War 2 will expand the scope of the franchise
"The first film was about discovery," director Luke Sparke said in a statement. "This is about escalation — what happens when control is lost, when nature adapts faster than military doctrine, and when the war itself becomes secondary to what's been unleashed." He added, "I had a blast watching the first 'Primitive War' film, and I'm excited to see how the sequel goes!"
Based on the description, it sounds like a new human cast will be added this time around. Ryan Kwanten ("True Blood"), Jeremy Piven ("Entourage"), and Tricia Helfer ("Battlestar Galactica"), among others, starred in the first movie.
Hollywood studios declined the chance to make "Primitive War" after Sparke secured the rights. So, determined to see things through, he decided to find a way to make the movie anyhow. He did so with a budget of less than $10 million — a tiny fraction of what most modern blockbusters cost — and didn't skimp on the spectacle one bit. The movie clocks in at well over two hours and is jam-packed with dinosaurs of all sorts. It is, in a word, outlandish.
"Primitive War" was released in theaters throughout the world, albeit on a somewhat limited basis, but became something of a word-of-mouth sensation, generating a lot of chatter online. While "Jurassic World Rebirth" was undoubtedly the biggest dinosaur movie of 2025, this was the most unexpected, offering something different to audiences who enjoy prehistoric action.
"Primitive War 2" doesn't currently have a release date, but stay tuned.