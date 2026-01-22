The Best Dinosaur Movie Of 2025 Is Getting A Sequel, And It's Not Jurassic World

It's official: "Primitive War 2" is a go. For those who may not be familiar, "Primitive War" was a true surprise in 2025. I argued that it's the greatest non-"Jurassic Park" dinosaur movie ever made. Based on Ethan Pettus' novel series of the same name, it asks: What would happen if the Vietnam War also included dinosaurs? The answer to that question was presented to us by director Luke Sparke, who will now further explore this wild premise in a sequel.

According to Variety, "Primitive War 2" is officially in late development and targeting a 2027 release. Sparke is on board to write, direct, and produce once again. Carmel Imrie, Carly Sparke, executive producer Geoff Imrie, and co-producer Alex Becconsall are also returning, alongside much of the crew who helped make the original movie possible. Sparke previously told /Film that VOD would determine whether or not the "Primitive War" sequel happened. Evidently, it did quite well. We've even got a teaser poster for the sequel now, which you can check out below.

"Primitive War 2" is said to expand the scope and mythology of the franchise and will take audiences deeper into the conflict zone where the Vietnam War collides with dinosaurs. The sequel is also described as being "darker" and a "more intense escalation — and more grounded war epic — continuing the series' distinctive blend of military realism and survival horror." The synopsis for the next installment in the franchise reads as follows: