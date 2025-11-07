Jurassic World 5 Is Sorely Needed, Whether You Like It Or Not

It may not be entirely surprising, but Universal Pictures is making another "Jurassic World" movie. This past summer saw the release of "Jurassic World Rebirth," the overall seventh entry in the long-running franchise that began with Steven Spielberg's blockbuster classic "Jurassic Park" in 1993. It was a big hit and, as a result, the studio is getting the band back together for another dino-filled romp. It's understandable that some may feel cynical about such news, but like it or not, this is a downright necessary move that goes beyond Universal's bottom line.

According to a report from The InSneider, which was later backed up by several other major outlets, director Gareth Edwards is in talks to return for the untitled "Jurassic World 5" after helming "Rebirth." The core cast, including Scarlett Johansson (Zora Bennett), Jonathan Bailey (Henry Loomis), and Mahershala Ali (Duncan Kincaid), are all expected to return as well. While "Rebirth" didn't explicitly set up a sequel, it did gross nearly $870 million at the global box office. Universal appears to be taking the "If it ain't broke, don't fix it" approach.

Plot details remain under wraps, but "Rebirth" did introduce us to a new dinosaur island in Ile Saint-Hubert, which helped to open up the "Jurassic" universe a bit. It also sort of walked things back after "Dominion" let dinosaurs loose all over the Earth, with the prehistoric beasts once again confined to specific areas around the globe. Whether that makes it easier or harder to find another story worth telling remains to be seen, but, either way, money dictates that another one of these stories must be told. One could even argue it's for the greater good of the movie industry.