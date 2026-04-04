4 Producers Tell Us The Single Biggest Challenge Of Making Movies Today

There's a saying that every movie is a miracle. Good or bad, making movies is hard. Always. But what's the hardest part of getting a movie made in the modern era? We asked four producers from across the industry that very question. Without getting into what a producer does, exactly, as it's cinema's most confusing job, it all really boiled down to one thing: money. Or, to put a finer point on it, a lack of money.

"Everything has shrunk," said Aaron B. Koontz, the founder of Paper Street Pictures and producer of movies like "Shelby Oaks," the most successful horror movie in Kickstarter history. "Budgets have shrunk. The time in which you need to make the movies has shrunk as a result of that."

In 2026, for all sorts of movies, money is harder to come by. Joel Roodman, the President and Head of Studio at MUS Immersive and one of the original senior executives at Miramax Films, spoke about what he called "uncertainty across the entire value chain." Elaborating on that, he explained:

"The traditional system where studios financed films, theatrical runs drive revenue, and downstream windows like home entertainment and TV created predictable returns, has largely broken down. Financing is harder to assemble, distribution pathways are less certain, and the economics of recoupment are far murkier. At the same time, producers are navigating rising production costs, shifting audience behavior, and a fragmented marketplace where success is harder to predict."

"It's a loaded question," said Luke Sparke, the head of Sparke Films and director of "Primitive War," aka the best dinosaur movie of 2025. "The systems that producers used to have in place, and like everything else in the industry, they're changing. They're bottoming out and it's really turned everything onto its head."