Sorry Jurassic World, But The Best Dinosaur Movie Of 2025 Was Primitive War
For more than 30 years, outside of very low-budget, direct-to-video trash or Syfy originals, the "Jurassic Park"/"Jurassic World" franchise has had an unofficial monopoly on dinosaur movies, it seems. For whatever reason, Hollywood just doesn't try to make dinosaur movies outside of this property. Every great once in a while, something like "65" comes along, but it's exceptionally rare. Finally, in 2025, director Luke Sparke said to hell with Hollywood and gave us "Primitive War," an absolutely audacious rollercoaster of an entry in the canon of dinosaur cinema.
With all due respect to "Jurassic World Rebirth," Sparke unquestionably delivered the best dinosaur movie of the year.
"Primitive War" takes place during the Vietnam War in 1968. It centers on a recon unit known as Vulture Squad, which is sent to an isolated jungle valley in search of a missing Green Beret platoon. However, the squad quickly discovers they are not alone and must face the most terrifying creatures to ever walk the Earth, as countless dinosaurs are mysteriously roaming the area. Utter chaos ensues.
This movie is based on the series of novels of the same name by Ethan Pettus. On the page, one can do whatever they wish since budget constraints are not of concern. The average "Jurassic" film costs over/under $150 million — at least. Sparke, meanwhile, got the rights to "Primitive War" and managed to make an epic scale movie for less than $10 million. And while viewers shouldn't have to concern themselves with a film's cost, rest assured, anyone who sees what Sparke has cooked up will undoubtedly be shocked to learn just how little money he had to deliver well over two hours worth of dino-packed mayhem.
It's nothing shy of staggering, a Herculean feat of indie filmmaking can-do spirit.
Jurassic World Rebirth plays it safe - Primitive War does not
Sparke manages to cram so many dinosaurs into the movie's hulking runtime that it's downright staggering. Rather than hide these creatures in the dark and go with a less is more approach necessitated by a small budget and time constraints, the director throws everything at the wall and then some, stretching every dollar to its absolute limit. The set pieces are wild and escalate right up until the movie's delightfully absurd, over-stuffed third act. It's R-rated, no-holds-barred prehistoric action in a unique setting. For whatever perceived faults it may have, "Primitive War" makes up for them with sheer popcorn blockbuster thrills.
To put my cards on the table, "Jurassic Park" is my favorite movie of all time, and I like most of the sequels. I adore "Jurassic World." I had a good time with director Gareth Edwards' "Jurassic World Rebirth." But compared to 2022's "Dominion," which took a big, baffling swing that failed to connect, "Rebirth" plays things very safe. Universal Pictures went back-to-basics, for better or worse.
In fairness, "Rebirth" was a massive hit that all but assured "Jurassic World 5" will happen. And I'll be there when it opens, make no mistake. But this is a multi-billion-dollar franchise that kind of has to play it safe to reach the widest possible audience. There's too much money on the line. I get that. But that's why "Primitive War" stands out when comparing the two.
Even with far fewer resources, Sparke delivered something that feels the opposite of safe. For those who're in it for the spectacle and can get on board with its outlandish premise, it's nothing shy of a rollercoaster ride. It's escapist entertainment of the gleefully absurd order and the polar opposite of safe.
Primitive War is what Jurassic World can never be
"Rebirth" opens the "Jurassic" world a bit by exploring a brand new island. It also introduces some new hybrid dinosaurs. Some of that stuff is interesting, and there are some great set pieces in the movie. That said, it does feel like it's spinning its wheels at times. Seven films in, and it's clearly become increasingly difficult to find fresh ideas within the confines of this universe.
Sparke, on the other hand, didn't have to operate within the bounds of safety. The "Jurassic" movies exist and they're remarkably popular. Attempting to emulate that on a budget feels like a fool's errand. Instead, "Primitive War" exists as the counterpoint in the dino movie sub-genre. It's everything the "Jurassic" films can't be.
Granted, a movie of this size has its limitations. "Rebirth" could afford A-list actors like Scarlett Johansson ("Black Widow") and two-time Oscar winner Mahershala Ali ("Moonlight"). "Primitive War" stars Jeremy Piven ("Entourage") and Tricia Helfer ("Battlestar Galactica"). They serve the movie at hand well enough, but nobody is delivering an Oscar-worthy performance, to put it kindly.
The thing is, that hardly matters. For the right audience, once the action kicks in, and the movie reveals itself, it offers an experience that overcomes any issues one might have with it. From watching an onslaught of feathered velociraptors try to attack a helicopter during a lightning storm to a group of pterosaurs picking off a pack of unlucky soldiers in a field in violent fashion, it leaves you wanting more. Here's hoping enough people get behind it to make "Primitive War 2" happen. That runs in stark contrast to "Rebirth," which might leave one saying, "Maybe I've had enough of this."