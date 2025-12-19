Sorry Jurassic World, But The Best Dinosaur Movie Of 2025 Was Primitive War

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For more than 30 years, outside of very low-budget, direct-to-video trash or Syfy originals, the "Jurassic Park"/"Jurassic World" franchise has had an unofficial monopoly on dinosaur movies, it seems. For whatever reason, Hollywood just doesn't try to make dinosaur movies outside of this property. Every great once in a while, something like "65" comes along, but it's exceptionally rare. Finally, in 2025, director Luke Sparke said to hell with Hollywood and gave us "Primitive War," an absolutely audacious rollercoaster of an entry in the canon of dinosaur cinema.

With all due respect to "Jurassic World Rebirth," Sparke unquestionably delivered the best dinosaur movie of the year.

"Primitive War" takes place during the Vietnam War in 1968. It centers on a recon unit known as Vulture Squad, which is sent to an isolated jungle valley in search of a missing Green Beret platoon. However, the squad quickly discovers they are not alone and must face the most terrifying creatures to ever walk the Earth, as countless dinosaurs are mysteriously roaming the area. Utter chaos ensues.

This movie is based on the series of novels of the same name by Ethan Pettus. On the page, one can do whatever they wish since budget constraints are not of concern. The average "Jurassic" film costs over/under $150 million — at least. Sparke, meanwhile, got the rights to "Primitive War" and managed to make an epic scale movie for less than $10 million. And while viewers shouldn't have to concern themselves with a film's cost, rest assured, anyone who sees what Sparke has cooked up will undoubtedly be shocked to learn just how little money he had to deliver well over two hours worth of dino-packed mayhem.

It's nothing shy of staggering, a Herculean feat of indie filmmaking can-do spirit.