A Bonkers New Trailer Asks: What If Jurassic Park Was A Vietnam War Movie?

Have you ever wondered what it would be like if someone decided to make a Vietnam War movie that had dinosaurs in it? If you have, today is your lucky day. Even if you haven't, today is also your lucky day because this concept is being introduced to you in the form of the first teaser trailer for "Primitive War." This is a very real movie that is coming out this year that is based on a very real book. Check it out for yourself above and marvel at what's coming.

There's a lot to discuss here. There are lots of dinosaur movies that aren't "Jurassic Park." Everything from "The Land Before Time" to "The VelociPastor." But in the realm of blockbuster entertainment, the "Jurassic" franchise has had a stranglehold on the genre for decades. While "Primitive War" is probably closer to a mockbuster, it does look pretty darn good, even though the budget is clearly not huge. The special effects are largely impressive. The movie didn't skimp on the dinosaurs. The action set pieces look rad. In other words, this looks like it might be the best kind of bats**t crazy movie.

Directed by Luke Sparke, this one is expected to arrive sometime this summer. Perhaps not coincidentally, Universal is also releasing "Jurassic World Rebirth" in July. It's shaping up to be a dino-filled year, it seems, with two very different dinosaur movies on offer. The synopsis for "Primitive War" reads as follows:

