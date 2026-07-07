What Dinosaurs Of The Wild West Means For Primitive War 2 [Exclusive]

Director Luke Sparke is quickly becoming the indie alternative to the "Jurassic World" franchise. He made that very clear with the release of last year's "Primitive War," a movie that was rejected by Hollywood but Sparke made anyway. Now, he is back with a new, different dinosaur project in the form of a series titled "Dinosaurs of the Wild West," which is exactly what it sounds like: dinosaurs and humans together in the old West. But what does this show mean for the next "Primitive War" film?

Recall that Sparke had already announced "Primitive War 2" prior to launching a Kickstarter campaign for "Dinosaurs of the Wild West." So, what's going on with the sequel? I recently had the good fortune of speaking with the director in honor of the launch of the Kickstarter, and he addressed how the two projects will impact one another:

"'Primitive War 2' is, again, just like any feature film. It's still a lot to work out and which script we're going to go with, and distribution, and how that works in this market that continues to shrink and shrink and shrink. Basically, we've talked before about pre-sales and how usual distribution works. Basically, in my opinion, international pre-sales have just bottomed off a cliff, which makes it very difficult for a film to cobble together things without screwing over the filmmaker."

"I did that on 'Primitive War,' so I'm trying to make sure we do the next one in a different way or find a different way to do it," Sparke added. "It's still a priority, and it's also the actors' timelines and who I would like to cast and who's available and all that kind of stuff."