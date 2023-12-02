The Land Before Time Was A Big Box Office Hit - But The Franchise Refused To Go Extinct

(Welcome to Tales from the Box Office, our column that examines box office miracles, disasters, and everything in between, as well as what we can learn from them.)

Until "The Little Mermaid" arrived in 1989 and ushered in another golden age for Disney animation, the '80s were not an otherwise great period for the storied studio. That opened the door for other studios and creators to swoop in and steal some of Disney's glory. Enter Don Bluth, one of animation's most heralded creators, who cut his teeth at Disney before going out on his own. Bluth, with the backing of Universal Pictures, Steven Spielberg, and George Lucas, directed "The Land Before Time," one of the most beloved '80s animated films around.

Bluth helped fill the void after Walt Disney passed away, directing movies like "The Rescuers" and "Pete's Dragon." But after becoming a bit disenchanted with the direction of the company he departed the Mouse House and made films like "An American Tail" before telling the tale of Littlefoot and his dinosaur pals. What Bluth did not set out to do — at least not by design — was create one of the most surprisingly enduring franchises in the history of animation. Intended or not, that's precisely what he did, even if he had absolutely nothing to do with the many, many sequels that followed in the '90s and beyond.

In this week's Tales from the Box Office, in honor of the 35th anniversary of "The Land Before Time," we're looking back at the movie, how it came to be, what happened when it hit theaters, how the home video boom gave rise to the slew of low-cost sequels, and what lessons can be learned from it all these years later. Let's dig in, shall we?