Everything You Need To Know About Mister Sinister, Adam Driver's New MCU X-Men Villain [D23]

Sinister is particularly obsessed with Cyclops and Jean Grey, because he thinks their combined genetic potential could create the ultimate mutant. The casting for "X-Men," and the choice of Sinister as the villain, suggests this movie is going to be about Scott and Jean first and foremost.

That's the right pace for the MCU's "X-Men" to start at, after two decades of Hugh Jackman's Wolverine hogging the spotlight (including as the romantic lead opposite Jean). This will even build on Jean's appearance in "Spider-Man: Brand New Day," where government agency Damage Control ran experiments on her to test her powers, the same way Sinister will want to do.

"X-Men" co-writer Lee Sung Jin has previously said he and director Jake Schreier intend to lean into the soapier side of the "X-Men" comics. If so, they picked the right villain! Mister Sinister is no morally righteous Magneto. He's pure evil and not at all conflicted about that, the perfect foe for the X-Men to oppose as superheroes first and foremost.

If Sinister sticks around past the first "X-Men" movie, we could see the MCU adapt storylines like "The Mutant Massacre," where Sinister sends his Marauders to kill the sewer-dwelling mutants the Morlocks, or "Inferno," where his clone of Jean, Madelyne Pryor, becomes a "Goblin Queen" and lets the hellish Limbo dimension loose on NYC. Sinister is also an acolyte (though not a loyal one) of Apocalypse, so Sinister's appearance in "X-Men" could seed the later debut of his master.