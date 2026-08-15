Everything You Need To Know About Mister Sinister, Adam Driver's New MCU X-Men Villain [D23]
After much anticipation, Marvel Studios revealed the cast of the upcoming "X-Men" reboot at Disney's D23 event, including the movie's villain: Mister Sinister, to be played (as rumored) by Adam Driver. Driver is one of the most talented actors working today, and if you don't trust me, trust Martin Scorsese. Famous for playing Kylo Ren in the "Star Wars" sequel trilogy, this casting is a huge win for "X-Men."
Driver joins Christopher Abbott as Professor X, Kit Connor as Cyclops, Sadie Sink as Jean Grey (following her debut in "Spider-Man: Brand New Day"), the previously-confirmed Samara Weaving as Emma Frost, Maya Boyd as Storm, and Inde Navarrette as Rogue.
Even beyond previous casting rumors, it's not a surprising choice. Mister Sinister is the most prolific X-Men villain who hasn't appeared in live-action yet. The previous "X-Men" film franchise under 20th Century Fox even seemed to be building up to Sinister appearing, before its abrupt conclusion due to the 2019 Disney buyout.
Sinister's true name is Nathaniel Essex. Created by famed "X-Men" writer Chris Claremont and artist Marc Silvestri, the character debuted in 1987, but his in-universe backstory stretches back over a century more. Essex was born in 19th century England; a geneticist, he became obsessed with mutants as the keystone to human evolution. His mad science extends to using himself as a test subject. As Sinister, Essex has given himself numerous powers, including cellular regeneration, and when that fails, he invariably has a cloned body waiting as a back-up.
What Mister Sinister being the villain of X-Men suggests for the MCU
Sinister is particularly obsessed with Cyclops and Jean Grey, because he thinks their combined genetic potential could create the ultimate mutant. The casting for "X-Men," and the choice of Sinister as the villain, suggests this movie is going to be about Scott and Jean first and foremost.
That's the right pace for the MCU's "X-Men" to start at, after two decades of Hugh Jackman's Wolverine hogging the spotlight (including as the romantic lead opposite Jean). This will even build on Jean's appearance in "Spider-Man: Brand New Day," where government agency Damage Control ran experiments on her to test her powers, the same way Sinister will want to do.
"X-Men" co-writer Lee Sung Jin has previously said he and director Jake Schreier intend to lean into the soapier side of the "X-Men" comics. If so, they picked the right villain! Mister Sinister is no morally righteous Magneto. He's pure evil and not at all conflicted about that, the perfect foe for the X-Men to oppose as superheroes first and foremost.
If Sinister sticks around past the first "X-Men" movie, we could see the MCU adapt storylines like "The Mutant Massacre," where Sinister sends his Marauders to kill the sewer-dwelling mutants the Morlocks, or "Inferno," where his clone of Jean, Madelyne Pryor, becomes a "Goblin Queen" and lets the hellish Limbo dimension loose on NYC. Sinister is also an acolyte (though not a loyal one) of Apocalypse, so Sinister's appearance in "X-Men" could seed the later debut of his master.
The right tone to play Mister Sinister in the MCU
There's two essential ways you can characterize Mister Sinister, and I'm curious to see which path the new "X-Men" will take. In his earliest appearances, up through the 1990s and 2000s, he was typically portrayed as an omnious, Dracula-esque villain. He could put on a gentlemanly veneer, but it hardly concealed his sadism. This is the vibe "X-Men: The Animated Series" and "X-Men '97" went with for their Sinister (Christopher Britton).
In the 2010s, comic writer Kieron Gillen — leaning into the inherent camp of Sinister's name, persona, and costume — reimagined him as more of a sassy diva who was all too self-aware that he's evil. Gillen suggested that even Sinister's cloning fixation is an extension of his narcissism; he only sees himself as a real person. This became a very popular take on Sinister, and once more emerged as his default characterization during the Krakoa-era of "X-Men" comics.
The best example for how to play the more comic Sinister in a movie would be Jared Leto's turn as Skeletor in "Masters of the Universe," i.e. a very funny, theatrical super-villain who is still rotten to the core and proud of it. If Jared Leto can pull that off, Adam Driver sure can, too. Yet at the same time, I can also see Driver bringing some Kylo Ren energy to a more brooding Sinister. We can only wait and see which way they go.
"X-Men" hits theaters on May 5, 2028.