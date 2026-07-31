Marvel's X-Men Reboot Casts Samara Weaving In A Perfect Role

Samara Weaving has had a good year in 2026, starring in no less than three films: the sequel to her 2019 horror comedy thriller "Ready or Not," the bonkers "'War of the Roses' meets 'Straw Dogs'" thriller "Over Your Dead Body," and as the Bonnie to Kyle Gallner's Clyde in the romantic thriller "Carolina Caroline."

What could make that year even better for Mrs. Weaving? Deadline has reported that Marvel Studios has cast Weaving in their upcoming "X-Men" film as Emma Frost, the White Queen. A telepath who can turn her skin into diamond, Emma was created by writer Chris Claremont and artist John Byrne. She debuted as a villain in the classic 1980 "X-Men" storyline "The Dark Phoenix Saga," but over the years has evolved into a more heroic figure and one of the pillars of the X-Men.

Emma Frost has previously been played in live-action by Finola Hughes (in a largely forgotten "Generation X" TV movie) and by January Jones (in "X-Men: First Class"). A very loose reinterpretation of the character also appeared in "X-Men Origins: Wolverine," played by Tahyna Tozzi. Before that, Sigourney Weaver was once in talks to play Emma in "X-Men: The Last Stand," but that did not pan out.

X-Fans should be very excited at Samara Weaving taking the part, because man does this scream "perfect casting!"