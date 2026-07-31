Marvel's X-Men Reboot Casts Samara Weaving In A Perfect Role
Samara Weaving has had a good year in 2026, starring in no less than three films: the sequel to her 2019 horror comedy thriller "Ready or Not," the bonkers "'War of the Roses' meets 'Straw Dogs'" thriller "Over Your Dead Body," and as the Bonnie to Kyle Gallner's Clyde in the romantic thriller "Carolina Caroline."
What could make that year even better for Mrs. Weaving? Deadline has reported that Marvel Studios has cast Weaving in their upcoming "X-Men" film as Emma Frost, the White Queen. A telepath who can turn her skin into diamond, Emma was created by writer Chris Claremont and artist John Byrne. She debuted as a villain in the classic 1980 "X-Men" storyline "The Dark Phoenix Saga," but over the years has evolved into a more heroic figure and one of the pillars of the X-Men.
Emma Frost has previously been played in live-action by Finola Hughes (in a largely forgotten "Generation X" TV movie) and by January Jones (in "X-Men: First Class"). A very loose reinterpretation of the character also appeared in "X-Men Origins: Wolverine," played by Tahyna Tozzi. Before that, Sigourney Weaver was once in talks to play Emma in "X-Men: The Last Stand," but that did not pan out.
X-Fans should be very excited at Samara Weaving taking the part, because man does this scream "perfect casting!"
Samara Weaving could finally get Emma Frost right
Let's be blunt, the "X-Men" movies thus far haven't done a lot of justice to characters not named Wolverine, Professor X, or Magneto, and Emma Frost especially is one of the characters the movies handled the worst. Even the acclaimed "X-Men '97" cartoon has gotten criticism for regressively portraying Emma as a villain.
That means Samara Weaving as Emma Frost will not have a high bar to clear. She can finally show "X-Men" movie fans why Emma has become such a beloved character, and that there's more to her beyond being sexy and cold as ice. Weaving is hilarious in the "Ready or Not" films and "Over Your Dead Body," and comic Emma has a sharp, campy sense of humor (like saying her diamond skin makes her, "by definition, [her] own best friend").
What does Marvel Studios' "X-Men" movie using Emma Frost suggest, though? Co-writer Lee Sung Jin has previously hinted at using the original X-Men line-up and has said he is reading the classic Chris Claremont-penned "X-Men" comics of the 1970s through the early 1990s. But if the movie features Emma in a more heroic role, that would suggest influence from more modern "X-Men" stories like Grant Morrison's "New X-Men" and Joss Whedon's "Astonishing X-Men."
We got our first substantive taste of what Marvel Studios has planned for the "X-Men" this week, when Jean Grey (Sadie Sink) appeared in "Spider-Man: Brand New Day." Sink's Jean and Weaving's Emma sharing the screen is another reason to be excited — Morrison and Frank Quitely's "New X-Men" #121 features Jean and Emma entering Professor X's mind together, all without dialogue because they can simply read each other's minds. That's the kind of sequence no "X-Men" movie has done before and which could make for a breathtaking set piece.