Marvel Fans Are Angry Over One X-Men '97 Character (And They're Not Wrong)

This article contains spoilers for "X-Men '97" Season 2, Episode 2, "A Force to Be Reckoned With."

"X-Men '97" Season 2 is here, and it's pretty damn excellent (read our review here). But for all its acclaim, "X-Men" fans are taking issue with one specific characterization in the three-episode season premiere.

"A Force to Be Reckoned With" features Emma Frost (Zehra Fazal), the diamond-skinned telepath and former White Queen of the Hellfire Club. Since surviving the Genosha genocide back in Season 1, she's relocated to London and set herself up as a "matchmaker" of business deals. X-Force drops in for intel on one of her clients — Apocalypse. But Emma leads them to an abandoned base where the government-sponsored mutant hunters X-Factor are waiting for them. Evidently, Emma's been working with X-Factor to round up other mutants so that they don't turn their sights on her.

As the two X-Teams clash, Emma sits by looking at her nails, turning to diamond to avoid any damage. Jubilee (Holly Chou) says Emma "really is a total-" but Miss Frost cuts her off: "In these times, amnesty is everything." (No prizes for guessing Jubilee was thinking of a word that rhymes with "itch.")

That sentiment is something Emma Frost fans are not having. Since the Season 2 premiere, those fans have been criticizing "X-Men '97" for a regressive take on a character who has long since moved past being a bad guy.

As @BIBlBIB on Twitter said: "My condolences to Emma Frost fans." @ChampagnePuthy added, "Even as a villain, Emma Frost would NEVER give up mutant children to the government." One Reddit thread on the r/XmenUncensored community asked: "'X-Men '97' – What on earth are they doing to Emma Frost?"