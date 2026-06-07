Okay Fine, We Admit It: Jared Leto's Skeletor In Masters Of The Universe Is Good, Actually

By the power of Grayskull, stay away if you haven't seen "Masters of the Universe." There are spoilers ahead.

"Masters of the Universe" is a fun adventure film, even if /Film's assigned reviewer didn't see it that way. It's got some creative action sequences, a great lead, and even a magical girl transformation for He-Man.

But the most surprising thing is not how the movie makes all the silly character names make sense in canon, or how decent Cringer the Battle Cat looks. Instead, what's most surprising about this reboot is how good Jared Leto is as Skeletor.

That's right, Jared Leto is secretly the MVP of the movie. This is quite a surprise considering Leto has become box office poison over the last decade or so, with his recent projects financially tanking. And it's not like Leto is doing some radical reinterpretation of the character, but rather plays him just like the cartoon character brought to life. He's menacing but also silly; scary but also goofy. He's everything you want Skeletor to be without coming across as a caricature or a self-aware joke.

This is very welcome news considering how much of the movie is indebted to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, particularly "Guardians of the Galaxy" and "Thor: Ragnarok." Those movies have made it a habit of poking fun at everything just slightly weird or cartoony in a derogatory way. "Masters of the Universe" does poke fun at some of the absurdity of its world, but it's all played as if it were through the eyes and distorted memory of a young Prince Adam after he's sent to Earth. Back in Eternia, everything is taken seriously, especially the villains.