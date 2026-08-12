Why Margot Robbie's Barbie 2 May Never Get Made (And Why That's A Good Thing)

After years of negotiating, it looks like a sequel to Greta Gerwig's "Barbie," starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, is going to stay in the box, never to be played with. According to Variety, despite the reported "life-changing" amount of money being offered to the team that turned the first live-action theatrical outing for America's best-selling fashion doll into the highest-grossing film of 2023, life in plastic is not so fantastic for "Barbie 2." Warner Bros. has about four months to put a "Barbie" sequel into active development, or else the rights revert back to Mattel. This also means that anything related to Gerwig's film will not be permitted to be used as a baseline for another live-action "Barbie" movie, and whoever partners next with Mattel will have to fully reboot the property.

Given the film's financial success and critical accolades (read my glowing review here), a sequel film seemed inevitable. While it would obviously be in the best interest of shareholders to replicate that success, I'm not convinced that a film as singular as the live-action "Barbie" needs to become the latest victim of unnecessary franchising, considering there are already 44 CGI-animated "Barbie" films ("Barbie & the Diamond Castle" hive, rise!) and multiple CGI-animated series (not to mention video blogs and other short-form content). Friends of Barbie have plenty of Barbie stories to get their fix, and the story of Robbie's titular Barbie had the perfect ending. There is no need for a "Barbie 2," and I'm not convinced a sequel would be able to recapture the magic of the first film regardless.