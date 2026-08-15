15 Best '90s Movies Nobody Talks About Anymore

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The '90s saw a rise in more high-profile dramatic movies, led by film festivals like Sundance and studios like Miramax. This was just juxtaposed by memorable blockbusters, from high-octane action franchises like "Jurassic Park" to the renaissance of Disney animation. Simply put, it still felt like studios were taking major creative risks in the '90s, with auteur filmmakers flourishing during the decade. But while we've extensively covered popular movies from the '90s that are still widely beloved today, there are countless films that have seemingly fallen out of the public consciousness.

This time around, we're not necessarily talking about the best movies of the 1990s, but the excellently crafted films from the decade that people hardly seem to remember these days. Many of the films here were commercial successes, starred the biggest names in Hollywood, and even scored award season recognition, but they seem to have been somewhat forgotten over time.

These are the best '90s movies nobody talks about anymore, and each is worth checking out.