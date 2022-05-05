A Prince Of Tides Series Is In Development For Apple TV+

As "The Prince of Tides" is being adapted to a series, this will allow for the narrative to breathe better, and hopefully, incorporate the nuances in Conroy's book, in which every character is granted a rich emotional landscape. An official cast list has not been attached to the show at this point, and Apple has made no further comments about this project, which is currently in development.

Tate Taylor, known for writing and directing "The Help," will write and executive produce this particular adaptation. Other executive producers on the project include John Norris (under the Wyolah Entertainment banner), Sharon Hall, and Craig Anderson. Sony Pictures Television will be serving as the primary studio for "The Prince of Tides."

While details about the project are tightly under wraps, Variety reports that the scripts for the series are still in the process of being written. The Apple TV+ show might just end up garnering popularity, as the film adaptation was mostly well-received and nominated for a couple of Academy Awards while being a massive success at the boss office (it grossed over $75 million in the domestic box office against a budget of $30 million).

Taylor is also known for directing films such as "Ma," Ava," and "Get on Up," and his most recent project is the Fox drama series, "Filthy Rich," starring Kim Cattrall, Melia Kreiling, Steve Harris, and Aubrey Dollar. Taylor is also set to direct the upcoming comedy series, "Mrs. American Pie," which stars Laura Dern, Allison Janney, and Kristen Wiig.

While the series adaptation does not have an official logline at the moment, here's the synopsis for the 1991 "The Prince of Tides" adaptation:

"Tom, a troubled football coach, goes to New York to help psychiatrist Susan cure his twin sister Savannah. He soon finds himself drawn into Susan's world and falls in love with her."

A release date for "The Prince of Tides" has not been revealed as of now.