Pachinko Gets A Season 2 Renewal From Apple TV+

The sweeping multi-generational epic "Pachinko" only just aired its stirring season finale earlier today, but Apple TV+ has already decided to move forward with a second installment of the acclaimed immigrant drama. The streaming service announced that the series, which split directing duties neatly in half with both Kogonada and Justin Chon helming four episodes each, has been picked up for season 2 to continue the story. From creator, showrunner, and executive producer Soo Hugh, "Pachinko" is based on author Min Jin Lee's influential and best-selling novel of the same name, though adapted with a completely different structure than readers may have expected. As /Film's Hoai-Tran Bui remarked in her review, the narrative choice comes with its pros and cons:

It's a jarring change for those who have read the books, but at first glance, it's a logical choice in the story's transition to the screen. It's easier, after all, for global audiences to relate to this young son-of-an-immigrant who is only just starting to understand the realities of what his grandmother went through. And it's easier for writer Hugh and directors Kogonada and Chon to use their own experiences as members of the Asian diaspora to give this story an even more intimate, personal feeling. But by adding this filter to the saga of Sunja and her family — a gorgeous, ravishing filter, but another one all the same — "Pachinko" loses sight of its central character, and loses the immediacy of its grandest emotions and its sharpest pains.

Nevertheless, viewers who found themselves invested in the sprawling story of Sunja (Minha Kim and Yuh-Jung Youn) and Solomon Baek (Jin Ha) can now expect the Apple TV+ series to delve further into the lives of the main family of characters unfolding over the course of many, many years.