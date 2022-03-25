Pachinko Directors Justin Chon And Kogonada On Uniting Their Styles For The Series [Interview]

Usually, when we think about immigration tales, they tend to be these very personal, small-scale, intimate stories, and it's really incredible to see it blown up into this enormous, sprawling epic and have that be the approach. How did you think about telling a personal story and also making the world feel so huge?

Kogonada: Oh, I'm interested in your answer.

Chon: About the immigration experience? I think –

Kogonada: But at that level, because you've done such a good job with your three stories that I've seen, bringing it to this scale.

Chon: Well, again, I think it comes back to the source material. I think the novel itself is so sprawling and covers so much time. And the brilliance of [showrunner] Soo [Hugh] to reel that in and also expand upon the novel and create this interweaving structure, it's just dynamic. I guess all we can do is break it down to manageable, digestible storylines. I think that's the key to this is that, yes, it's epic in scope, but intimate in tone.

Kogonada: Yeah.

Chon: It does get quite intimate, but that weaving allows it to have that sprawling element and larger-than-life feeling. I don't know, man. It just always comes down to telling stories about humans and the specificity of that, and then everything else is just garnish.

I'm curious about how the idea of displacement plays into that.

Kogonada: I was just saying that this issue of displacement in my own life has been such a constant, ongoing conversation in my head, because I think it's the one thing that I, maybe in my own construction of my identity, I realize that it's the baseline for me. Not a place as much as the feeling of being displaced. So I think anyone who feels a part of any diaspora can feel that, but I also think it might be the human condition in our modern world. We are fragmented people. Change happens so rapidly that maybe we all struggle with a sense of displacement. But, the specificity of displacement for those who have immigrated or those who are no longer a part of the history, or geography, or location that they're originally [from], or that their family is from, is a real thing.

How you understand your past, your future, what it means to both be in the world, and what it means to be your ethnicity in a place where there's tension and conflict — I mean, these are the questions of art. These are the questions of being human. These are just the questions of what it means to be a family. So yeah, I just think organically — and of course, this is so much the story — but I think for us, we are trying to work through that. And I think that the best art thrives when you're not just trying to tell something like a message, but when you're really using the medium to explore something that is still unknown to you, you know? And so, this space allowing us to explore that, I think was also what was rewarding.