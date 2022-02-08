Mrs. American Pie: Apple's Latest Has Good Taste, Involves Laura Dern And Kristen Wiig

Wiig recently starred in "Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar," which centered on two middle-aged ladies vacationing in a fictional Florida resort, so maybe she just likes spending time in the Sunshine State. As it happens, my hometown, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, is about a 15- or 20-minute drive from the island of Palm Beach, where "Mrs. American Pie" is set. You cross a bridge onto the island, and it's like you're entering a whole different world: one where you might elbow up to the bar at The Breakers hotel and find yourself leaning on a long aquarium.

There's a place called Billionaires' Row in Palm Beach, and it's where Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is and where his party pal Jeffrey Epstein's mansion once was. Apropos of nothing, have you ever heard the Aerosmith song, "Eat the Rich?" Never mind.

It's easy to envision Wiig's social climber trying to "secure her seat at America's most exclusive table" in a setting like Palm Beach. However, the official synopsis for "Mrs. American Pie" also teases that it might be a dream with a hollow core.

Here's the full synopsis for the series via Apple: