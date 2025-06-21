Robin Williams' Live-Action Popeye Movie Was A Production Nightmare

The landscape along the road from Mellieha to the west coast of Malta is pretty sparse until you reach the sea by the old World War II pill box and look down into the bay below. There, you will be greeted with a remarkable and incongruous sight: a picturesquely ramshackle village that looks like it has sprung fully-formed from the pages of a comic book. That was, of course, the intention, as it was specially built for "Popeye," Robert Altman's notorious comedy musical based on the classic comic strips by E.C. Segar.

The Popeye Village doesn't take long to walk around, but it is a marvel of production design. Indeed, it was perhaps unnecessarily over-designed for the needs of the film. Logs were brought in from the Netherlands and wooden roof shingles were shipped all the way from Canada for the seven-month construction, which employed 165 tradespeople and required eight tons of nails and 2,000 gallons of paint. I recall wandering through the tilted streets on a family holiday to the island in the 1990s thinking, "There are real villages back in England less detailed than this." Aside from Sweethaven itself, living quarters, a music studio, and an editing suite were also built from scratch, and all that extravagance offers an indication of the excess that turned the shoot into a production nightmare.

"Popeye" wasn't even Paramount's first pick for a live-action musical based on a comic. It came about in 1977 after the studio lost out to Columbia for the rights to "Annie," resulting in producer Robert Evans turning to the indefatigable sailor instead. Three years passed before cameras rolled on the custom-built Maltese set, by which time the original casting choices of Dustin Hoffman and Gilda Radner (as Popeye and Olive Oyl, respectively) were replaced by Robin Williams and Shelley Duvall. Maverick director Robert Altman, coming off the back of a string of flops at 20th Century Fox, was drafted in as an unlikely pick to helm the film after Hal Ashby and Louis Malle both turned their noses up at the project. Yet, there was reason to be optimistic. Williams was hot after his star-making turn in "Mork & Mindy," while Duvall was the perfect choice to play Olive (as she was even nicknamed after the character as a kid). But once the cast and crew got to the island in the Mediterranean, things got very chaotic indeed.