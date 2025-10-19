Wes Craven Feared This Cult Classic Horror Film Was Destined To Get An NC-17 Rating

Wes Craven's 1991 horror film "The People Under the Stairs" is as politically poignant as it is bleakly terrifying. The movie centers on "Fool" Williams (Brandon Adams), a young boy whose family faces eviction at the hands of the wealthy white landlords that own his building. The landlords are the Robesons (Everett McGill and Wendy Robie), and they have an all-too-common scheme to raise rents, evict un-paying tenants, and then sell their buildings to major corporations for big money. To combat this, Fool and his friend Leroy (Ving Rhames) break into the Robesons' house, hoping to rob them and achieve some form of justice.

What Leroy and Fool find in the Robesons' house, however, is chilling and evil. It seems the Robesons are horrid taskmasters and serial kidnappers who have locked many children in their basement under the stairs. Their "children" have, after many years underground, developed into mute, pale cannibals. One child, Alice (A.J. Langer), remains aboveground, and she only escapes the cannibalistic prison by never speaking in front of the Robesons and doing exactly what they say. "The People Under the Stairs" is a terrifying escape picture, following Fool as he attempts to keep cool and flee this hellish home. It's also clearly a tale of class and exploitation, with the Robesons standing in for exploitative racist slumlords everywhere.

The film's violence is hard-edged and plentiful. It's not a fun, whimsical horror movie, but a sweaty, explicit panic attack. Because of this, it almost got an NC-17 rating when it was first submitted to the MPAA (now the MPA). That rating was relatively new at the time, and Craven didn't know what commercial or social implications it would invite from the public. Luckily, the director was able to make one small cut — a scene of cannibalism — and retain the R rating he wanted.