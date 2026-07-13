Sam Neill, Jurassic Park's Dr. Alan Grant And Peaky Blinders Star, Dead At 78

Sam Neill, the New Zealand actor whose career spanned more than 50 years, has died at the age of 78. In 2022, Neill revealed he had been diagnosed with stage 3 angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma and was undergoing chemotherapy. In April of this year, Neill revealed he was now cancer-free. Sadly, the actor passed away suddenly, per a statement released by his family:

"It is with immense sadness that the whānau [family] of Sam Neill share the news of his passing on Monday 13th July, in Sydney, Australia. Sam was surrounded by family and passed with the dignity that has characterized his whole life. The loss was sudden and unexpected but blessed by the fact that Sam remained cancer free. They would like to express their deepest gratitude to the staff at St Vincent's Private Hospital for their incredible care. More details will be shared later, but for now, on behalf of the family, we ask that you respect their privacy as they navigate this immeasurable loss."

Neill should need no introduction to movie fans who have been enraptured by his eclectic work. He worked steadily starting in the 1970s, beginning his career in New Zealand before making the jump to full-blown Hollywood franchise material in 1981 with "Omen III: The Final Conflict." That same year, he co-starred in Andrzej Żuławski's terrifying cult classic "Possession." While Neill was seemingly always working, he achieved a new level of fame in the 1990s thanks to his role as Dr. Alan Grant in Steven Spielberg's blockbuster "Jurassic Park," and became a genre movie staple in films like "In the Mouth of Madness" and "Event Horizon." Always a welcomed presence, Neill's loss is a heavy-blow. He will be greatly missed.