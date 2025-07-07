Sam Neill Starred In The Worst Sequel Of An Iconic Horror Franchise

Graham Baker's 1981 horror thriller "The Final Conflict" tells the story of one Damien Thorne (Sam Neill), a rich and powerful CEO who inherits a UK ambassadorship. Damien is happy with the new position. He also begins dating a young woman named Kate (Lisa Harrow), whose son Peter (Barnaby Holm) looks up to him as a father figure. Damien is happy to have the boy's attention and begins to nurture and mold him.

Oh yes, did I mention Damien is the Antichrist? Yes, he's the same Damien seen in Richard Donner's 1976 blockbuster "The Omen," now grown into an adult and commanding an army of cultists. In Don Taylor's 1978 sequel "Damien: Omen II," the young lad (played by Jonathan Scott-Taylor) was shocked to learn that he was the Antichrist and hated the idea that he would be forced to do evil by his mere birthright. By the end of that film, though, Damien had started to come to terms with his demonic status. It was telling that the Antichrist was being groomed to commit world destruction in a military school.

By the third chapter in the "Omen" film series (alternately titled "The Final Conflict" or "Omen III: The Final Conflict"), Damien is not just at peace with being the Antichrist but loving every minute of it. When he gets more power, he is pleased as punch to wield it. Thus, when a cadre of priests unearths the Seven Daggers of Megiddo, which are required to kill the Antichrist, Damien happily murders them preemptively. The rest of the plot of "The Final Conflict" involves the Second Coming of Christ and Damien's efforts to stop it.

It's worth noting immediately that "The Final Conflict" sucks out loud. It got very bad reviews and even hardcore "Omen" fans looked at it with embarrassment.